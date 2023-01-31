Read full article on original website
Ozarks First.com
Upcoming Events in Downtown Springfield
Blake and Cami sat down with Hailey Magnus from the Downtown Springfield Association to find out about some of their upcoming events that will be happening downtown!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
KYTV
Fact Finders: Viewer wants to know if popular restaurant will reopen
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of you are missing a Springfield staple; Casper’s Restaurant So, one of our viewers wants to know; Is Casper’s still coming back? When will we get some Casper’s chili?. The owner announced last spring that the iconic restaurant in the hut would...
Ozarks First.com
Book Club: The House in the Pines, How to Sell a Haunted House & The Spite House
Konrad Stump from the Springfield-Greene County Library stopped by to add 3 new books to the Ozarks Live Book Club!!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Thursday Overnight Forecast
Warming trend takes a pause Friday, resumes Saturday. Warming trend takes a pause Friday, resumes Saturday. Safety improvements coming to East Sunshine Street. In the Spring of 2024, MoDOT will start work on an $8 million project focusing on a four-mile stretch of East Sunshine between Glenstone Avenue and Farm Road 199.
KYTV
Teachers in the Ozarks combating artificial intelligence in the classroom
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Artificial intelligence, or AI, is something we all use regularly. You may use it to get customer service on a website through a chat feature. You ask it a question, and the computer writes an answer. Students can use that same technology to complete homework for them.
KYTV
City of Springfield announces plans to buy Hammons Field
Taste of the Ozarks: Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Chicken and Brussels Sprouts. Sen. Josh Hawley: "Medicare and Social Security should be exempt from debt ceiling." Sen. Josh Hawley (R)-Mo said Medicare and Social Security should be exempt from debt ceiling.
KYTV
On Your Side: Hundreds of CU customers get dead meter bill notices
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check your mail. Hundreds of Springfield City Utilities customers are getting what’s probably an unexpected bill. Dead meters are to blame. Two months ago, On Your Side warned you these bills were on the way. Customers still got the energy, but their gas or water...
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
Missouri Has One of the Biggest Indoor Adventure Parks
Are your kids bouncing off the walls during these cold days of winter? You might want to look at taking them to the biggest indoor park in Missouri. Big Air Trampoline Park is located in Branson, Missouri, and is a 40-000 square foot facility for kids to burn all that burnt-up energy they have this winter. There are trampolines, rock climbing walls, and walls to bounce off of, and for all ages. You literally could spend hours upon hours in a place like this.
Legend Says There’s Hidden Bootlegger’s Loot in Milford, Missouri
Over 20 years ago, a grandfather told a grandson a tale of how there was a hidden stash of loot just north of a tiny Missouri town. It was left there by bootleggers in the 1930's as the story goes, but to this day nothing has been located. Yet. If...
cassville-democrat.com
Something smells in Barry County
A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
Missourinet
Missouri considers expanding probation and parole arrest program
In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Under Gov. Mike Parson’s state budget proposal, the program...
auroraadvertiser.net
Ronald McDonald House helps Aurora family stay together
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, 69 McDonald’s Restaurants in the Ozarks began encouraging customers to support Springfield’s two Ronald McDonald Houses by donating $1, $5 or $20 and adopting a heart. With every heart adopted, the contributor will have an opportunity to enter a social media contest holding their...
If you love loaded fries, buffalo chicken, and roast beef sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more.
Springfield man accused of stolen vehicle crime ring
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of stealing multiple vehicles from the Springfield area. Charles Lynn Crouse, 64, of Springfield, was formally charged with four felonies: two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of money laundering. According to court documents, police received information from […]
itinyhouses.com
500 SQ FT Spacious Tiny Home Is A Modern Starter Home
Perched on a patch of land in Branson, this spacious tiny home embodies the word by giving you a dedicated living room, kitchen and bedroom. All of that, and an asking price of three-fourths of $100K makes it a considerable choice on your hunt for a dream home. Want to...
Laclede Record
ANGELA (ANGIE) MARIE HUNTER
Angela (Angie) Marie Hunter, 52, of Lebanon, died Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023, at her home. She was born April 2, 1970, in Lebanon, Mo. to Stanley Coryell and Betty Claxton Coryell. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, LaVerna and Charlie Claxton and Audrey and Ethel Coryell. Angie,...
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools explains reasoning behind closing schools on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The words “snow day” can excite children and frustrate parents. Four snow days in a row left some parents struggling to find childcare on such short notice. Stephen Hall with Springfield Public Schools says the district tries to make that call as soon as...
