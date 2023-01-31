ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Ozarks First.com

Upcoming Events in Downtown Springfield

Blake and Cami sat down with Hailey Magnus from the Downtown Springfield Association to find out about some of their upcoming events that will be happening downtown!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Thursday Overnight Forecast

Warming trend takes a pause Friday, resumes Saturday. Warming trend takes a pause Friday, resumes Saturday. Safety improvements coming to East Sunshine Street. In the Spring of 2024, MoDOT will start work on an $8 million project focusing on a four-mile stretch of East Sunshine between Glenstone Avenue and Farm Road 199.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Has One of the Biggest Indoor Adventure Parks

Are your kids bouncing off the walls during these cold days of winter? You might want to look at taking them to the biggest indoor park in Missouri. Big Air Trampoline Park is located in Branson, Missouri, and is a 40-000 square foot facility for kids to burn all that burnt-up energy they have this winter. There are trampolines, rock climbing walls, and walls to bounce off of, and for all ages. You literally could spend hours upon hours in a place like this.
BRANSON, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Something smells in Barry County

A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
BARRY COUNTY, MO
Missourinet

Missouri considers expanding probation and parole arrest program

In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Under Gov. Mike Parson’s state budget proposal, the program...
MISSOURI STATE
auroraadvertiser.net

Ronald McDonald House helps Aurora family stay together

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, 69 McDonald’s Restaurants in the Ozarks began encouraging customers to support Springfield’s two Ronald McDonald Houses by donating $1, $5 or $20 and adopting a heart. With every heart adopted, the contributor will have an opportunity to enter a social media contest holding their...
AURORA, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man accused of stolen vehicle crime ring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of stealing multiple vehicles from the Springfield area. Charles Lynn Crouse, 64, of Springfield, was formally charged with four felonies: two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of money laundering. According to court documents, police received information from […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
itinyhouses.com

500 SQ FT Spacious Tiny Home Is A Modern Starter Home

Perched on a patch of land in Branson, this spacious tiny home embodies the word by giving you a dedicated living room, kitchen and bedroom. All of that, and an asking price of three-fourths of $100K makes it a considerable choice on your hunt for a dream home. Want to...
BRANSON, MO
Laclede Record

ANGELA (ANGIE) MARIE HUNTER

Angela (Angie) Marie Hunter, 52, of Lebanon, died Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023, at her home. She was born April 2, 1970, in Lebanon, Mo. to Stanley Coryell and Betty Claxton Coryell. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, LaVerna and Charlie Claxton and Audrey and Ethel Coryell. Angie,...
LEBANON, MO

