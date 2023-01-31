Read full article on original website
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
Get Ready to Enjoy Texarkana’s 17th Annual Wine & Jazz Gala in March
Get ready for Harvest Regional Food Bank's 17 Annual Wine and Jazz Gala at the Silvermoon on Broad in downtown Texarkana. This event is so much fun with great food, great wine, great music and all for a great cause. You just can't go wrong. When is The 17 Annual...
Nashville, AR Food Bank Distribution For Wednesday 2/1, Postponed
UPDATE: Harvest Regional Food Bank was going to be in Howard County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry this Wednesday, February 1, the weather has changed that. Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute TEFAP USDA Commodities directly from their truck on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, starting at 9:00 am and lasting until approximately 11:00 am or until all boxes have been distributed.
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
Amnesty Program Being Offered to Citizens With Warrants
The City of Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court recently offered an Amnesty Program that began Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until Monday, April 17, 2023. Citizens with an outstanding warrant with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court may come in before the April date and settle their warrant without being arrested. According to a...
Texarkana Man Arrested And Charged With Soliciting A Minor Online
The Texarkana Texas Police Department issued a statement today announcing the Monday arrest of a 48-year-old man at his place of work in Bowie County, he is being charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor. The TTPD report states that Robert Murphy, 48, of Texarkana, Texas, has been arrested and...
This Texarkana Assistant Principal Was Selected as Region 8 AP of the Year
It is wonderful to see that the Texarkana area is thriving and one of the best ways to see this happen is in our schools. A big congratulations to the Assistant Principal at Wake Village Elementary School. Andy McCarter, was recently selected as the Region 8 Educational Service Center Outstanding...
Texarkana Police Arrest 71 Year old Grandmother & Grandson For Deadly Conduct
Wow, just wow. Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a 71-year-old grandmother from Texarkana along with her grandson for deadly conduct. It all happened Tuesday morning January 31 when TTDP arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and her 16-year-old son at her home on Casteel Street. Sanders' grandson got into a fight with...
Free Tree Seedling Giveaway Set for Feb. 18 in New Boston
The Bowie County Master Gardeners, in conjunction with the Texas A&M Forest Service will be holding a free tree seedling giveaway beginning at 9 AM on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Tree Giveaway. Trees will be handed out at the Trailhead Park Pavilion (200 South Ellis Street) in New Boston on...
Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays
It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Beaware! 4 Arkansas Imates Escape & Considered Armed & Dangerous
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Magnolia, Arkansas issued an alert this morning about four inmates escaping from the Columbia County Detention Facility. They are considered Armed and Dangerous. They are in vehicles not on foot so that means they could be anywhere. They are driving a gold Ford Escape with Arkansas plates AR 929 ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with Arkansas plates AEP 12K.
65 Arrests In Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report for Jan. 23 – 29
The fourth and final full week of January saw quite an increase in arrests in Bowie County. Your Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies logged a total of 65 arrests in Bowie County. BCSO officers arrested 25 of those while 40 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County.
