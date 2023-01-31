Read full article on original website
CBC News
'We could fill 200 houses,' says tiny home community founder
It's been just over a year since the first people moved into the 12 Neighbours Community, a tiny home development in Fredericton, and founder Marcel LeBrun says it's now grown to 44 units and 45 members. That includes seven people who arrived in the north-side community in recent days. Forty-two...
macaronikid.com
CityPlace To Host The Spring Home Projects Show
Spring is just around the corner and that means it's time to start getting your home ready for warmer weather. Have a few projects you're considering? Then plan to join us on Saturday, February 18th at CityPlace for the 3rd Annual Spring Home Projects Show. The event, presented by Watts Home Center, will have many local vendors that can help with projects from floor to ceiling and everything in between. Admission is FREE, but there will be opportunities to donate to Pillar. This great, local nonprofit serves adults with disabilities by providing them with life-enriching programs and safe, supported housing. The day will include food trucks, an entertainment schedule, kids DIY crafts/projects, face painting, inflatables, and more. We hope to see you there!
Ace Hardware Foundation helps Driscoll Rehab patients enjoy special-made bikes
A $15,000 grant from Children’s Miracle Network and Ace Hardware Foundation was used to purchase special therapeutic bicycles for 10 Rehabilitation Services patients at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.
KTEN.com
How to Help Your Child Combat the Winter Blues
Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/how-to-help-your-child-combat-the-winter-blues/. Winter is a fantastic season… for the most part. It is an excellent time to build snowmen, drink hot cocoa, and snuggle up to watch your favorite movies, but sometimes the colder weather brings more than just snow. The cloudy skies, shorter days, and lack of color outside often affect us and our children more than we realize. With less sunlight to brighten our day, our internal rhythm can be disrupted affecting our sleeping habits and energy levels. Combined with the cold temperatures, people are more likely to stay indoors and stray from their regular schedules. This change has the potential to have a negative impact on everyone’s health, especially children. Winter can be a tough time for kids, but it doesn’t have to be gloomy. Here are some tips on how to beat the winter blues.
