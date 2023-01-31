Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/how-to-help-your-child-combat-the-winter-blues/. Winter is a fantastic season… for the most part. It is an excellent time to build snowmen, drink hot cocoa, and snuggle up to watch your favorite movies, but sometimes the colder weather brings more than just snow. The cloudy skies, shorter days, and lack of color outside often affect us and our children more than we realize. With less sunlight to brighten our day, our internal rhythm can be disrupted affecting our sleeping habits and energy levels. Combined with the cold temperatures, people are more likely to stay indoors and stray from their regular schedules. This change has the potential to have a negative impact on everyone’s health, especially children. Winter can be a tough time for kids, but it doesn’t have to be gloomy. Here are some tips on how to beat the winter blues.

