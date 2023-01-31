Read full article on original website
Clouds increasing this weekend, and temperatures will too
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The consistently sunny and cool pattern that has settled into the Western Slope continues for another day. We once again started the morning off with clear skies and temperatures ranging from the teens in the valleys to the single digits and the negatives in the higher elevations. Plentiful sunshine has been working on melting off any of the leftover snow on the ground from Monday, and we’ll continue to make more progress today as well. Clouds will start to increase over the next few days, but expect warmer temperatures to follow along with it.
Continued sunny skies start turning us gradually warmer
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clear skies and some remaining snow cover on the ground left much of the higher elevations of the Western Slope below zero once again earlier this morning. Gunnison and Craig both had lows drop into the negative 20s. Grand Junction’s low dropped into the teens, while Montrose dropped all the way to near zero. We’ll continue to see sunny skies with gradually increasing clouds through the remainder of the work week and into the weekend, with temperatures gradually warming to above-average values by the weekend.
Deep cold turns unseasonably warm by this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ll take more edge off of the cold, and then we’ll start warming steadily going into this weekend. Steady warming will bring our temperatures to above-normal territory this weekend. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 40s on Saturday and Sunday. Morning low will be in the 20s. Sun will be dimmed a bit by an increase in clouds, but the clouds aren’t likely to bring any rain or snow with them until Monday. Even over the mountains, we’re likely to stay dry and unseasonably warm this weekend. High temperatures will range from the 30s to near 40 degrees for much of the Ski Country.
Sharp cold slowly eases through this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Much of last night’s snow is still on the ground - not just on the Western Slope, but all across Colorado. That means we’re on a bed of ice, and the cold that results has been brutal in parts of the state. Dangerous,...
Snow will end tonight, then the sun returns on Tuesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system moving through Colorado brought abundant clouds and only a little snow. We’ve told you since last Wednesday that the drying downslope wind off of the Continental Divide may significantly limit or even choke our chance for snow. For much of the day, that drying downslope wind won out.
District 51 starting two hours late
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As reported on Daybreak, District 51 is starting on a two-hour delay this morning due to slick road conditions. This will allow time for staff and students to travel safely to school and work. Before school programs are closed this morning but after school care will be open. Half-day morning preschool classes are canceled. Students who are bussed should arrive to their stop 2 hours later than their regular pick-up time.
New recycling system in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction is set to kick off a better way to trash your trash, it’s a new dual-stream curbside recycling program. The program, set to start in March of 2023, will automate your recycling pickup while offering trash pickup on the same day. Residents participating in the […]
Mesa Mall | Shopping mall in Grand Junction, Colorado
Mesa Mall is a shopping mall in Grand Junction, Colorado, United States. Managed by Washington Prime Group, the mall's anchor stores are Cabela's, Dillard's, JCPenney, HomeGoods, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Target. General Growth Properties built Mesa Mall in 1980. The original anchor stores were JCPenney, Sears, and Target. Address: 2424...
Two Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants Closing Temporarily
Two Grand Junction, Colorado restaurants will be closing their doors temporarily in late January and early February. Don't worry, these are just short-term closures. One is undergoing a remodel, and the other is taking a short vacation. Both will be up and running again before you know it. Two Grand...
Museum of the Mountain West founder honored for collection.
Founder Richard Fike won an award for having the "Best Western Collection."
Grand Junction City Council temporarily bars new gaming businesses
Funds for Rio...
New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is warning of a new scam cropping up in our area. Here’s how it works. The scammer calls people who may have grandchildren, and tells them that they’ve been involved in an accident. Police say that they then tell their prospective victims that they need money sent via Federal Express or the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in order for the kids to be released.
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A neighborhood is up in arms over a proposed apartment building slated to be built in their part of town. The City of Grand Junction is considering annexing a 17 acre parcel of land at the request of an Arizona-based developer, but homeowners say they don’t want to see an apartment complex built near their neighborhood.
Roice-Hurst Humane Society pet of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Rocco!. Rocco is 7-years-old and full of life. When he arrived at the humane society, he was severely underweight and had cuts all over his face. But, that has not brought his spirits down. While at the shelter he loves to ‘sing’ and interact with the other animals.
Alleged harassment at Starbucks in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County latest crime of the week involves a road-rage-fueled tirade at a local Starbucks. It’s not yet clear what triggered the initial road rage. It happened on January 11 around 5 p.m. and afterward, a man driving a white Dodge RAM power Wagon crew cab […]
Proposal to keep Orchard Mesa Pool open until 2026 under review by county, school district
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In a press release Tuesday the City of Grand Junction said a proposal is in the works to keep the Orchard Mesa Pool open until fall 2026. The city, School District 51, and Mesa County have been working on an agreement to keep the pool open, according to the press release. The city has a draft version of that agreement that defines who would be responsible for repairs, and what would happen with the pool at the end of it’s operation.
Charges dropped for black veteran beaten by Colorado Springs officers
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a black veteran who is seen in body camera footage being beaten by officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department. Attorneys for the victim, Dalvin Gadson, have claimed he was viscously beaten by officers after he was pulled over...
District 51 is asking for your help
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 wants your help deciding how to cope with declining enrollment. District 51 lost about thirteen hundred students since the 2018-2019 school year. Administrators say there are several reasons behind this major loss. Events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, birth rates, and an increase...
Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man
Grand Junction City Council temporarily bars new gaming businesses. Updated: 15 hours ago. The city council put a temporary stop to new gaming businesses in Grand Junction, citing a recent string...
City Council members not informed about rumored Orchard Mesa Pool agreement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A drafted agreement was made, but nothing is known about the agreement. Several council members stated that they have no knowledge of any agreements made, and nothing has been released by the city regarding the draft at this time. 500 thousand budget, including $41 thousand that was already spent.
