GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ll take more edge off of the cold, and then we’ll start warming steadily going into this weekend. Steady warming will bring our temperatures to above-normal territory this weekend. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 40s on Saturday and Sunday. Morning low will be in the 20s. Sun will be dimmed a bit by an increase in clouds, but the clouds aren’t likely to bring any rain or snow with them until Monday. Even over the mountains, we’re likely to stay dry and unseasonably warm this weekend. High temperatures will range from the 30s to near 40 degrees for much of the Ski Country.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO