Harris County, TX

14-Year-Old Yorkie Stolen by Burglar Found, Reunited With Family

By Erica Rivera
 2 days ago
A 14-year-old Yorkie who was taken during a break-in has been reunited with her family in Harris County, Texas.

Elderly Yorkie Stolen by Burglar

This story begins at Alexandra Medellin’s home on Rancho Mission Drive in west Harris County on Jan. 26. A man broke into the home and stole Medellin’s laptops, cameras, lenses, projector, and editing software and equipment, along with her designer handbags, personal documents, and cash meant for her father’s hospice care bills and cremation.

But most devastating of all, the burglar scooped up Medellin’s elderly pup named Lily.

Medellin said she didn’t care as much about the stolen property as she did about Lily, who is irreplaceable.

“She’s everything to me,” Medellin told ABC13 just after the incident. “She’s my nurturer. She’s my friend. She grew up with me my whole adult life. She’s my daughter’s little pup. She’s everything to me.”

Dog Reappears But Burglar Still at Large

The news coverage of this ordeal may have helped in the search for the dog, as two days after the break-in, someone called Medellin, saying they caught a glimpse of Lily 10 minutes away from home, at a hotel.

Medellin alerted Harris County deputies, and they all went together to retrieve the fur baby. The deputies snapped a heartwarming pic of the dog mom cuddling her elderly pup in front of a Sherriff’s squad car.

Medellin posted the photo on Instagram along with this caption: “Thank you JESUS!!! Thank you allllllll!! Thank you thank you thank you lord ! LILY HAS BEEN FOUND !!! Lily is full of kisses & happy spirits to see me!”


While the burglar was caught on security camera footage, he has not been identified or apprehended. Medellin has set up a Go Fund Me page to recoup the costs of replacing her electronics, which she needs to run her creative design business.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX
