ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option

Tom Brady on Wednesday announced that he has once again retired from playing in the NFL. Had he decided to return in 2023, it reportedly would have only been for one team. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady had for months told those close to him that he would either retire or continue playing for... The post Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket

The showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is packed with storylines, and fans are doling out unparalleled prices to be there in person for the big game. The top seeds from the AFC and NFC each survived conference championship weekend, and now we get a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Super Bowl Uniform Announcement

We now know what the uniform matchup will look like between the Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia, the home team this year, revealed earlier this week that it will be wearing its usual green home jerseys. That means the AFC champion Chiefs will go with their white road ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Mashed

Michelob Launches Super Bowl LVII Ad With Serena Williams And Brian Cox

Football fans are gearing up for the biggest game of the year, as Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner. With the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12, folks will be settling in for exciting game-time action, surrounded by their friends and favorite Super Bowl foods. But as exciting as post-season football may be, there is also the promise of high-quality commercials. Traditionally, big-name companies spend mega bucks to have their advertisements featured during breaks on Super Bowl Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TheWrap

Ratings: CBS’ AFC Championship Game Is Most-Watched TV Program on Any Network Since Super Bowl 2022

The Chiefs’ victory over the Bengals netted 53.12 million viewers. CBS’ broadcast of the AFC Championship Game Sunday night became the most-watched TV program on any network since Super Bowl LVI last year. The Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals netted 53.12 million viewers, yielding the most-viewed NFL Conference Championship Game in four years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy