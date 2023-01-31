Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option
Tom Brady on Wednesday announced that he has once again retired from playing in the NFL. Had he decided to return in 2023, it reportedly would have only been for one team. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady had for months told those close to him that he would either retire or continue playing for... The post Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Super Bowl turf is grown locally specifically for the big game
The countdown to Super Bowl LVII is underway and so is the work both outside and inside State Farm Stadium!
Watch 2023 Super Bowl Ads Before the Big Game: Everything Released So Far
The Super Bowl is about more than just football. It's a huge showcase for companies to trot out their newest, wildest innovations, and for ad agencies to try to sell viewers those products and services in short ads that are more like mini-movies. So far, we're seeing a lot of beer company commercials.
Super Bowl 57 tickets cost more than past years. Here are the cheapest and what to know about buying them
Ticket prices for Super Bowl 57 in Arizona are not as expensive as last year, but face value tickets are gone and resale prices start near $4,000.
Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket
The showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is packed with storylines, and fans are doling out unparalleled prices to be there in person for the big game. The top seeds from the AFC and NFC each survived conference championship weekend, and now we get a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
Philly bars, restaurants preparing for Super Bowl parties and crowds
"We're expecting to fill up early. Last week the game was at 3 p.m. and we filled up by 1 p.m., so we're expecting a huge crowd," said Eric Spicer, general manager at P.J. Whelihan's in Haddonfield.
NFL World Reacts To Super Bowl Uniform Announcement
We now know what the uniform matchup will look like between the Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia, the home team this year, revealed earlier this week that it will be wearing its usual green home jerseys. That means the AFC champion Chiefs will go with their white road ...
How to Watch Every 2023 Super Bowl Ad — Including Super Bowl Commercials Before the Big Game
Find out how to watch all of the 2023 Super Bowl commercials, including how to watch some of the ads before the game airs.
Here's What's Up Next For Tom Brady After Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady's reported postretirement plans have been revealed.
Kansas City Chiefs logo added to State Farm Stadium end zone
Kansas City Chiefs groundkeepers painted the Chiefs logo and Arrowhead in the end zone at State Farm Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Lancaster brewery releasing special Eagles-themed beer ahead of Super Bowl
LANCASTER, Pa. — Philadelphia Eagles fans are known for enjoying a little liquid courage, as well as celebrating big wins in a "greasy" way. Spring House Brewing Co. in Lancaster is combining both, churning out the perfect beer for passionate Eagles fans ahead of Super Bowl 57. And its...
Gov. Josh Shapiro lights up Pa. Capitol complex with Eagles green ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Gov. Josh Shapiro had a surprise for Eagles fans on Tuesday when he helped light up the west side of the Capitol complex with green lights to celebrate the Philadelphia making it to Super Bowl LVII. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Shapiro congratulated the Eagles on winning...
Michelob Launches Super Bowl LVII Ad With Serena Williams And Brian Cox
Football fans are gearing up for the biggest game of the year, as Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner. With the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12, folks will be settling in for exciting game-time action, surrounded by their friends and favorite Super Bowl foods. But as exciting as post-season football may be, there is also the promise of high-quality commercials. Traditionally, big-name companies spend mega bucks to have their advertisements featured during breaks on Super Bowl Sunday.
What to Know About Super Bowl LVII: How To Watch, Teams, Location, Time, Halftime Performers, More
It’s the big game! Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner, and while football fans have been waiting all season to see if their favorite teams will make it to the championship, music fans are just as fired up to see who will join Rihanna onstage during the Halftime Show. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Super Bowl Sunday.
Ratings: CBS’ AFC Championship Game Is Most-Watched TV Program on Any Network Since Super Bowl 2022
The Chiefs’ victory over the Bengals netted 53.12 million viewers. CBS’ broadcast of the AFC Championship Game Sunday night became the most-watched TV program on any network since Super Bowl LVI last year. The Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals netted 53.12 million viewers, yielding the most-viewed NFL Conference Championship Game in four years.
