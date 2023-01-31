Football fans are gearing up for the biggest game of the year, as Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner. With the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12, folks will be settling in for exciting game-time action, surrounded by their friends and favorite Super Bowl foods. But as exciting as post-season football may be, there is also the promise of high-quality commercials. Traditionally, big-name companies spend mega bucks to have their advertisements featured during breaks on Super Bowl Sunday.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO