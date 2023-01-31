ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PureWow

The 23 Best Ski Resorts in America

Here are the 23 best ski resorts in the U.S.A. Whether you love the powder of big mountain skiing, the après scene or the thrill of sitting in a hot tub in subzero temps, here, you can do it all.
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Forest County-Gateway to the Allegheny National Forest

FOREST CO., Pa. — As its name suggests, thick woods cover the beautiful, wild, and rugged landscape of Forest County. Nearly half of the county’s acreage lies within the vast Allegheny National Forest (ANF), and with so much unspoiled nature, the area offers exceptional outdoor recreation, fishing, wildlife watching, hiking, and hunting, as well as some of the darkest skies on the East Coast.
whereverfamily.com

3 Winter Wellness Camping Escapes for Parents, Adults

A trip focused on wellness and mindfulness remains a priority for many family travelers, and thanks to outdoor accommodations booking website Pitchup.com, outdoor enthusiasts can combine the best of both worlds. Plan a winter camping trip to one of these three destinations, blending nature with wellness-focused amenities and activities. This...
SELF

The Best Hiking Poles to Bring on Your Next Outdoor Adventure

Maybe you’ve already spent some time selecting your ideal hiking boots and daypack, but if you take the time to find the best hiking poles for you, they’ll prove themselves to be the real workhorses of your outdoor gear collection. ”Trekking poles take the stress off your ankles, feet, and knees and disperse it across your entire body,” Rhet Eikleberry, the guide and permit manager for Austin Adventures, tells SELF. “They allow you to hike farther, faster, and safer.”

