The 23 Best Ski Resorts in America
Here are the 23 best ski resorts in the U.S.A. Whether you love the powder of big mountain skiing, the après scene or the thrill of sitting in a hot tub in subzero temps, here, you can do it all.
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Forest County-Gateway to the Allegheny National Forest
FOREST CO., Pa. — As its name suggests, thick woods cover the beautiful, wild, and rugged landscape of Forest County. Nearly half of the county’s acreage lies within the vast Allegheny National Forest (ANF), and with so much unspoiled nature, the area offers exceptional outdoor recreation, fishing, wildlife watching, hiking, and hunting, as well as some of the darkest skies on the East Coast.
Backpacker Completes 25-Year Quest to Conquer Every Trail in Yellowstone National Park
It took a quarter of a century, navigating blizzard conditions, contending with grizzly bears, and suffering multiple injuries, but outdoor enthusiast Ken Duell finally completed his quest. He backpacked his way through every trail in Yellowstone National Park. The adventure began in 1996, when Duell embarked into the wilds of...
3 Winter Wellness Camping Escapes for Parents, Adults
A trip focused on wellness and mindfulness remains a priority for many family travelers, and thanks to outdoor accommodations booking website Pitchup.com, outdoor enthusiasts can combine the best of both worlds. Plan a winter camping trip to one of these three destinations, blending nature with wellness-focused amenities and activities. This...
The Best Hiking Poles to Bring on Your Next Outdoor Adventure
Maybe you’ve already spent some time selecting your ideal hiking boots and daypack, but if you take the time to find the best hiking poles for you, they’ll prove themselves to be the real workhorses of your outdoor gear collection. ”Trekking poles take the stress off your ankles, feet, and knees and disperse it across your entire body,” Rhet Eikleberry, the guide and permit manager for Austin Adventures, tells SELF. “They allow you to hike farther, faster, and safer.”
