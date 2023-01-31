ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NEWARK, NJ
Kristen Walters

Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey

A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
HAZLET, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
NUTLEY, NJ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are known for their food and service, so if you have never never been to any of them definitely pay them a visit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Twenty PA Hospitals Named Among America's Best In New Report

Twenty Pennsylvania hospitals earned a spot in America’s 250 Best Hospitals list for 2023 by Healthgrades.com. The rankings are based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes. You can read more about their methodology here. The following hospitals ranked in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy