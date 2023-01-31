Read full article on original website
RVSDA church sets second clothing giveaway
The Roanoke Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church will have a second clothing and shoes giveaway Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The church is located at 1373 Smith Church Road in Roanoke Rapids.
Health department experiencing phone issues
The Halifax County Health Department is experiencing technical difficulties with their phone system. They are expecting a technician to come out today, but they currently do not have an estimated time for resolution. Please be patient if trying to reach the department.
Roanoke Rapids High School Spring Sports Tryouts dates and info
Roanoke Rapids High School released information for potential student-athletes about the upcoming Spring Sports tryouts at RRHS. Remember, to try out you must have an up-to-date physical and athletic paperwork on file at school as well as be academically eligible (must have passed at least 3 classes 1st semester and be enrolled in 2 classes this semester).
Jackets men swimmers win conference meet
The Roanoke Rapids High School Swim Team competed in the Big Easgt 2A/3A Conference Meet in Rocky Mount.on Thursday January 26th. The Men's Team won the Conference meet with 142 points. They were led by Reagan Taylor and Matthew MacNichol who tied for the Conference Swimmer of the Year. They placed first all season in all of their events. The following boys will be going to the Regional Swim Meet in Cary at the Triangle Aquatic Center Saturday Febraruy 4th:
RR man wanted in Store Next Door, Family Dollar heists
A Roanoke Rapids man is wanted in two of the recent strings of armed robberies in the city limits and county. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said investigators believe that Mahkhi Bynum, 21, may be involved in the other armed robberies that the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Woman charged with larceny of more than $700 in merchandise
A Roanoke Rapids woman who police say stole more than $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart Tuesday was arrested and charged along with a man who had no involvement in the case but ran when he saw law enforcement. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said the events which led...
Three face drug charges following Whitaker St. raid
Three people face methamphetamine and other drug charges following a raid Wednesday night on Whitaker Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Another man at the residence was arrested as a probation absconder. Sergeant A. Holland, C-squad deputies and assistance from the HCSO narcotics unit...
Garysburg man faces weapon count following stop
A Garysburg man faces a convicted felon in possession of a weapon count following a stop by a Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday night. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said Deputy C. Roberts observed the violation in the area of highways 158 and 48 and conducted a traffic stop. During...
Police investigate Hardee's robbery attempt
Roanoke Rapids police are investigating an attempted armed robbery which occurred at the Julian R. Allsbrook Highway Hardee’s around 9:45 Wednesday night. Chief Bobby Martin said officers were dispatched to the eatery after receiving a report of a masked person entering the building and pointing a gun at staff. The person went behind the counter and asked where the money was.
Chaloner sweeps Conway in basketball
Both Chaloner Middle girls and boys basketball teams beat Conway Middle in Conway. Chaloner Lady Yellow Jackets advance to 6-0 with win over Conway. The final score was 36-26. Zoey Thomas led the Jackets with 13. Sofie Wade added 12. Morgan Pearson had 5. Lilly Sweeley, Elizabeth Pericak, and Madelyn Bell all added 2 each for the Jackets.
