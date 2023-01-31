ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio warming centers open as wind chill drops below zero

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Arctic front will move through Northeast Ohio on Thursday night, ushering in the coldest weather we’ve experienced since the Christmas blizzard. Wind chill, or feels-like, temperatures will plunge as low as five degrees below zero on Thursday night and remain below zero degrees through Friday.
614now.com

Popular Ohio snack brand closing after more than 110 years

One of the most prominent names in Ohio-made snacks is calling it quits. The Dayton-based Mikesell’s, which has been open since 1910, announced in a statement that it plans to close its doors while transferring brand rights to another snack manufacturer. “To continue to protect the Mikesell’s brand, so...
cleveland19.com

Say your vows at Cleveland Municipal Court this Valentine’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you want to get married on the most romantic day of the year?. Cuyahoga County residents can at Cleveland Municipal Court this Valentine’s Day!. The weddings will be performed in the Atrium of the Justice Center from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.
cleveland19.com

19 News First Alert Weather team named ‘most accurate’ for 19th straight year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - WeatheRate on Thursday awarded the 19 First Alert Weather team with the Most Accurate designation for the 19th year in a row. “When it comes to northeast Ohio weather, accuracy is really the only thing that matters,” Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said. “I’m very proud of our entire team to once again be recognized with this honor. WeatheRate is the only service to measure day-in and day-out accuracy and to win again is an honor - but it’s also what we do.”
newjerseylocalnews.com

Schedule for Ohio Direction Card Benefits in February Under SNAP

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) now pays people of Ohio who are eligible for food stamps on a set schedule every month based on the last digit of their case number. Low-income households can get nutrition subsidies under the federal SNAP program. The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family...
cleveland19.com

Smoke ready to clear in Cleveland Heights pizza oven case

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An outdoor pizza oven is at the center of a civil case out of Cleveland Heights. It was meant to bring together residents of Grandview Avenue in the Cedar Fairmount neighborhood, but it’s now driving a wedge between them. “We have this unique of...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Browns, University Hospitals announce long-term extension

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Thursday said they will be continuing their partnership with University Hospitals as the team’s official health care partner. UH, who has worked with the Browns since 2014, will continue to offer essential support for the team’s commitment to assisting development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio, according to a press release from the team.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland accepting proposals for ‘golden’ piece of property

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland is now accepting proposals for a piece of property ripe for development in the Gordon Square Arts District. The more than two acre lot on the intersection of W. 74th and Detroit Rd. used to be the home of the Watterson-Lake school. The...
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is back in full operation

CUYAHOGA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad says it is back in full operation after four months of abbreviated work due to erosion near the tracks. Tickets are available for the Cleveland Dinner and Event train, which will return Friday, according to the organization. The nonprofit says scenic...
cleveland19.com

Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
cleveland19.com

New study shows COVID-19 a leading cause of death in children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new COVID-19 study has shown that COVID-19 is a leading cause of death in children in the US, but still shows COVID-19 is less likely to cause death in children than any other age group. The study, published by JAMA Network Open, showed that one...
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
cleveland19.com

Bay Village firefighter saves life of Hawaii firefighter

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bay Village firefighter was recently on vacation in Hawaii when he rescued the life of a Maui County firefighter who was swept into a storm drain during heavy rains. Bay Village Firefighter Jeremy Gillespie saw the incident happen from his lanai and sprang into...
