Luzerne County man facing drug charges
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers arrested a man after they say he was found with drugs during a traffic stop in Luzerne County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 2:00 a.m., troopers pulled over a car in the area of Commerce Drive and Barletta Road in Hazle Township.Woman accused of hiding a fugitive wanted on 5 arrest warrants
Police say they found the passenger, a 37-year-old man from Halze Township in possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
The man was taken into custody and placed in Luzerne County Correctional Facility. Charges were filed through the district court.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 4