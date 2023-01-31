ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County man facing drug charges

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M678x_0kXe36Rn00

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers arrested a man after they say he was found with drugs during a traffic stop in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 2:00 a.m., troopers pulled over a car in the area of Commerce Drive and Barletta Road in Hazle Township.

Woman accused of hiding a fugitive wanted on 5 arrest warrants

Police say they found the passenger, a 37-year-old man from Halze Township in possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

The man was taken into custody and placed in Luzerne County Correctional Facility. Charges were filed through the district court.

WBRE

WBRE

