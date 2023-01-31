Read full article on original website
Actors Who Refused Roles In Al Pacino Movies
An icon of stage and screen, Al Pacino was an instant movie star thanks to his casting as Michael Corleone in the 1972 mafia masterpiece, "The Godfather." He'd reprise the role in a pair of sequels, which would comprise one of the greatest film trilogies in cinema history, but it's far from his only memorable role. His part as the eponymous drug lord in "Scarface" led to even more legendary movie moments, while he'd join the other side of the law for films like "Serpico" and "Heat." And into the 20th century, Pacino hasn't slowed down, teaming with Christopher Nolan in "Insomnia" in 2002 and Martin Scorsese for "The Irishman," and starring in the Amazon original series, "Hunters."
‘Babylon’ Star Margot Robbie Thought She Might Never Work Again After Leonardo DiCaprio Smack
Margot Robbie thought her career was over long before "Babylon" because of a crazy audition moment where she smacked Leonardo DiCaprio.
Collider
'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 9 Other Great Irish Movies Were Nominated For Oscar
Ireland is enjoying a record number of nominations for the nation at the 2023 Oscars, with a total of 14 nods in multiple categories. However, 2023 is not the only year Irish movies received nominations and created history with their productions. Irish films have long been renowned for their sense...
EW.com
Jennifer Grey refuses to do Dirty Dancing sequel 'unless it's perfect' to honor Patrick Swayze
Jennifer Grey won't film the Dirty Dancing sequel unless all of its groovy parts are moving in harmony. The actress revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America that the planned continuation of her 1987 romantic hit — in which she starred as a young woman who falls in love with a dance instructor — won't involve her unless she feels it appropriately honors the legacy of her late costar, Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009.
Helena Bonham Carter Doesn’t Think ‘The Crown’ Should Continue: ‘It’s Very Different Now’
Ready to close the chapter. After starring as Princess Margaret on The Crown in seasons 3 and 4, Helena Bonham Carter doesn’t believe the Netflix drama should continue. “I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually,” the Harry Potter actress, 56, told The Guardian in an interview published on Sunday, January 29. “I’m […]
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Starring in Sony Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘It Ends With Us’
Colleen Hoover’s bestselling romance novel “It Ends With Us” is getting a film adaptation with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni attached to star, Variety has confirmed. The film is in development at Sony Pictures, with Baldoni set to direct and executive produce under his Wayfarer Studios banner, which is co-financing. Lively is also executive producing alongside Hoover, Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof. Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Christy Hall (“I Am Not Okay With This”) penned the current screenplay and is also set to produce. “It...
After Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren, Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Locked Down Another A-List Star For Newest Drama
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has landed another A-list actor for his upcoming drama, after casting Kevin Costner, Helen Mirren and more.
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
The Best Stephen King TV Shows And Miniseries, Ranked
Some of the best Stephen King projects ever have been produced for the small screen, and we've ranked the best of the best.
Gina Lollobrigida: Italian actor who starred opposite Humphrey Bogart and Frank Sinatra dies, aged 95
Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida has died aged 95.The film star, who was a high profile figure in cinema throughout the 1950s and 1960s, died on Monday (16 January) in Rome. Her death was confirmed by Italian news agency ANSA.Lollobrigida, whose biggest films included The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Beautiful But Dangerous, appeared on screen opposite stars such as Frank Sinatra, Humphrey Bogart and Rock Hudson.She was often described as “the most beautiful woman in the world” and, before her death, was considered to be one of the last remaining stars from the Golden Age of cinema.Born in Subiaco...
Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot
It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
The Big Bang Theory Creators Think That Amy's First Love Was Actually Penny
On the Season 3 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," audiences watched in awe as Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) find Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) his perfect match on a dating website. Just like Sheldon, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) is highly intelligent, socially awkward, and shares a disdain for soiled hosiery.
Why Isn’t Anna Kendrick A Major Movie Star?
Why isn’t Anna Kendrick a major movie star? Granted, this is a question that could be applied to any number of different charismatic and talented actors, and the answer is usually some combination of superheroes and streaming: We’ve entered an era where characters and so-called IP are often a bigger draw than the actors who bring them to life (Batman is more popular than Robert Pattinson; Chris Evans is only a marquee-level star when he plays Captain America; that sort of thing). This in turn has sent a lot of well-known stars into the embrace of streaming, which often means doing prestige miniseries rather than feature films (Kate Winslet may be in the Avatar sequel, but her biggest star turn of the past decade was on the HBO show Mare of Easttown).
Austin Butler Recalls Moment In Elvis' Bedroom After Filming That He Will 'Treasure Forever'
Several months after its release, Austin Butler is still riding the Baz Luhrmann "Elvis" wave across the Hollywood stratosphere — with him and the film scoring recent Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Picture (per IMDb). As Butler begins to make his Oscar media rounds, "Elvis" fans have been learning more and more about what went into his critically-acclaimed performance and what he got out of it, both literally and emotionally.
Is ITVX’s Nolly based on a true story, who's Noele Gordon and how did she get fired as Helena Bonham Carter plays the boldest new character on TV
Helena Bonham Carter shines in ITVX's Nolly as Noele Gordon and some viewers might be wondering whether she was a real person...
A Lap Dance In Magic Mike's Last Dance Put Salma Hayek In Real Danger
In a world where franchises are typically reserved for superheroes and gun-toting vigilantes, it's nice that a series about male strippers can break through the noise to become a phenomenon. Starting in 2012, "Magic Mike" was a bonafide success. Following the exploits of a male stripper group in Florida, the film went on to gross $167 million at the box office and acquire numerous accolades. There were plenty more stories to tell with this kind of setup, so a sequel was inevitable. That came in 2015 with "Magic Mike XXL."
After Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman Is Returning To HBO For New Series
Nearly four years after Big Little Lies ended, Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO for a new limited series.
Austin Butler Got To Keep Two Incredible Props From The Elvis Set
It's not a given that actors get to keep props from productions. Otherwise, we'd never see items like one of Luke Skywalker's lightsabers being auctioned off for nearly a half-million dollars decades after a film like "Star Wars" is released (via The Hollywood Reporter). Lucky for Austin Butler — whose riveting performance in the titular role of "Elvis" earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor — he got to keep not one, but two major pieces of screen memorabilia connected to his character to treasure.
M. Night Shyamalan On Making Knock At The Cabin And Putting His Trust In Dave Bautista - Exclusive Interview
For his 15th feature film as a writer and director, M. Night Shyamalan did something he's only done one other time in his career: adapted an existing piece of material. That first one, "The Last Airbender," didn't work out so well. But in the case of his new movie, "Knock at the Cabin," he's adapted acclaimed horror writer Paul Tremblay's novel "The Cabin at the End of the World," with what's looking like far more successful results. Initially approached to produce an already existing screenplay, Shyamalan was so taken with the story that he eventually came around to rewriting it and helming the picture himself.
Tommy Wiseau Only Approved Of 99.9% Of The Disaster Artist According To Dave Franco
"The Disaster Artist" broke onto the scene in 2017, adapting Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero's book of the same name. The movie tells the story of Wiseau and Sestero, two aspiring actors, as they make the legendarily bad movie "The Room." James Franco directed and starred as Wiseau in the project. It also featured his brother, Dave Franco, as Sestero, and long-time friend Seth Rogen played script supervisor Sandy Schklair.
