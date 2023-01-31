ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Village, OH

cleveland19.com

Man dies, 2 dogs injured in Canton house fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters pulled an unresponsive man from a burning home late Wednesday evening. The fire began around 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 7th St. NW. A neighbor called 911 after seeing the flames. When firefighters arrived on the scene, fire was coming from...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fed up after his apartment floods again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - About two weeks ago the 19 Troubleshooters took you inside the apartment of a Cleveland man whose ceiling collapsed on him while he was sleeping. He reached back out to us again on Thursday saying the issues have only gotten worse. Carlyle Thomas lives at the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Coyote attacks resident’s pet in Hudson

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - A resident’s pet was attacked by a coyote Wednesday morning. Hudson city officials said the attack happened in the 2000 block of Ravenna St. According to officials, this is coyote mating season and there have been increased coyote sightings. Officials are warning residents to be...
HUDSON, OH
Cleveland.com

Flourish Plant Market thrives in downtown Kent

KENT, Ohio – If you’ve thought about adding plants to your living space but aren’t sure which types you should consider or how to care for them, Flourish Plant Market in downtown Kent is here to help. Flourish in October opened its Kent store at 113 S....
KENT, OH
cleveland19.com

Smoke ready to clear in Cleveland Heights pizza oven case

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An outdoor pizza oven is at the center of a civil case out of Cleveland Heights. It was meant to bring together residents of Grandview Avenue in the Cedar Fairmount neighborhood, but it’s now driving a wedge between them. “We have this unique of...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Laundry pod deaths more common in elderly dementia patients than children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Warnings have been issued for years about the potential dangers of laundry pods. Given their bright colors and shape, children can mistake them for candy and ingest them. But seventy-five percent of deaths from ingesting laundry pods are elderly dementia patients. That tally of deaths among dementia...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman dies in Akron apartment fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One woman died after an apartment fire in Akron Tuesday evening. Akron Firefighters responded to the building located in the 700 block of Fleming Dr. around 6 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, the fire was fully involved. The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

New York landlord refuses to fix heating system and water damage in Cleveland apartment complex, tenants say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tenants of a Cleveland apartment complex say their landlord refuses to fix leaks, mold and problems with heating, despite the frigid temperatures. As a result, tenants of an apartment complex at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd. are seeking to withhold rent from Shaker Heights Apartments Owner, LLC until the problems are remedied, city officials and others said at a Wednesday press conference.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 Parma officers save man’s life after heart attack

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Parma police officers are being hailed as heroes for their quick actions in saving a man suffering from a heart attack Saturday night. The two patrolmen, Daniel Hollo and Anthony Molek, rushed to the Parma home on Jan. 28 after getting a call from Tonya Malinowski, who said her husband Scott fell to the floor.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

1 person dies in Akron apartment fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died after an apartment in Akron Tuesday. Akron Firefighters responded to the building fire located in the 700 block of Fleming Dr around 6 pm. When crews arrived on the scene it was fully involved. The fire was called under control at about 6:10...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

3 Cleveland teens surrender to Fairview Park police after chase

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland teenagers surrendered to Fairview Park police after a car chase early Thursday morning, according to a Fairview Park Police Department press release. At 4:55 a.m. three boys were seen running between cars in the 200 West Apartments parking lot, according to the report.
CLEVELAND, OH

