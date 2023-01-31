Read full article on original website
2 dogs dead, 1 man hospitalized in Canton house fire
Two dogs have died and one person was taken to the hospital after a home caught fire in Canton late Wednesday night.
cleveland19.com
Man dies, 2 dogs injured in Canton house fire
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters pulled an unresponsive man from a burning home late Wednesday evening. The fire began around 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 7th St. NW. A neighbor called 911 after seeing the flames. When firefighters arrived on the scene, fire was coming from...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man fed up after his apartment floods again
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - About two weeks ago the 19 Troubleshooters took you inside the apartment of a Cleveland man whose ceiling collapsed on him while he was sleeping. He reached back out to us again on Thursday saying the issues have only gotten worse. Carlyle Thomas lives at the...
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland tenant living without water for more than a month, doesn’t know who’s responsible
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It sounds like something straight out of a nightmare. No water for more than a month, leaking ceilings, and nowhere to turn. A man in East Cleveland says this is his reality, and to make matters worse, he doesn’t know who’s responsible. It’s been...
cleveland19.com
Coyote attacks resident’s pet in Hudson
HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - A resident’s pet was attacked by a coyote Wednesday morning. Hudson city officials said the attack happened in the 2000 block of Ravenna St. According to officials, this is coyote mating season and there have been increased coyote sightings. Officials are warning residents to be...
Ohio couple says neighbors backyard pizza oven is a nuisance and affected their health; Files lawsuit
Brooks Jones and his wife Mika filed the lawsuit against their neighbors, Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome, after other attempts to resolve the dispute over the pizza oven failed.
Woman banned from Speedway in Berea for stealing, eating hot dogs inside store
BEREA, Ohio – A Berea woman, 52, was banned from Speedway, 880 North Rocky River, after she started eating Speedway hot dogs inside the store before paying and threatened store workers. A witness flagged down police and said the woman was yelling at everyone inside Speedway. The woman told...
Flourish Plant Market thrives in downtown Kent
KENT, Ohio – If you’ve thought about adding plants to your living space but aren’t sure which types you should consider or how to care for them, Flourish Plant Market in downtown Kent is here to help. Flourish in October opened its Kent store at 113 S....
cleveland19.com
Smoke ready to clear in Cleveland Heights pizza oven case
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An outdoor pizza oven is at the center of a civil case out of Cleveland Heights. It was meant to bring together residents of Grandview Avenue in the Cedar Fairmount neighborhood, but it’s now driving a wedge between them. “We have this unique of...
cleveland19.com
Laundry pod deaths more common in elderly dementia patients than children
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Warnings have been issued for years about the potential dangers of laundry pods. Given their bright colors and shape, children can mistake them for candy and ingest them. But seventy-five percent of deaths from ingesting laundry pods are elderly dementia patients. That tally of deaths among dementia...
cleveland19.com
Woman dies in Akron apartment fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One woman died after an apartment fire in Akron Tuesday evening. Akron Firefighters responded to the building located in the 700 block of Fleming Dr. around 6 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, the fire was fully involved. The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights neighbors in legal battle over outdoor pizza oven
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An outdoor pizza oven is at the center of a civil case out of Cleveland Heights. In a lawsuit filed in July of 2021 in Cuyahoga County court, Brooks and Mika Jones said their house filled with smoke and fumes every time the outdoor pizza oven is used.
cleveland19.com
Man arrested in Florida in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said late Thursday night a man was arrested in connection to the death of a woman found in a Shaker Heights apartment. Officers arrived at the building in the 3500 block of Tolland Road early Tuesday night when they discovered the body. Both the...
New York landlord refuses to fix heating system and water damage in Cleveland apartment complex, tenants say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tenants of a Cleveland apartment complex say their landlord refuses to fix leaks, mold and problems with heating, despite the frigid temperatures. As a result, tenants of an apartment complex at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd. are seeking to withhold rent from Shaker Heights Apartments Owner, LLC until the problems are remedied, city officials and others said at a Wednesday press conference.
cleveland19.com
2 Parma officers save man’s life after heart attack
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Parma police officers are being hailed as heroes for their quick actions in saving a man suffering from a heart attack Saturday night. The two patrolmen, Daniel Hollo and Anthony Molek, rushed to the Parma home on Jan. 28 after getting a call from Tonya Malinowski, who said her husband Scott fell to the floor.
cleveland19.com
Dozens of Euclid apartment tenants say they’ve been left without heat for months
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of residents at a local apartment building say they’re sick of being ignored. They claim they haven’t had heat since before that nasty blizzard, and with more bitter cold on the way, they’re worried. With no where else to turn, they contacted...
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights condo tenants left in cold after gas bill goes unpaid
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine having no gas, as temperatures plummet to single digits this week. That’s the reality for an entire condo building. And it’s not because something is broken. Tenants and landlords say no one paid the gas bill!. Tenants at the Maple Park Drive...
cleveland19.com
1 person dies in Akron apartment fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died after an apartment in Akron Tuesday. Akron Firefighters responded to the building fire located in the 700 block of Fleming Dr around 6 pm. When crews arrived on the scene it was fully involved. The fire was called under control at about 6:10...
cleveland19.com
3 Cleveland teens surrender to Fairview Park police after chase
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland teenagers surrendered to Fairview Park police after a car chase early Thursday morning, according to a Fairview Park Police Department press release. At 4:55 a.m. three boys were seen running between cars in the 200 West Apartments parking lot, according to the report.
cleveland19.com
Find ‘the one’ at Stark County Dog Warden Valentine’s Day adoption event
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - If you want a Valentine who will love you forever, adopt one who has four paws and is waiting for you at the Stark County pound!. The Stark County Dog Warden is hosting their find “the one” adoption event in hopes their dogs will find their “furever” home.
