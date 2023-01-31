Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami could set new temperature record later this weekUSA DiarioMiami, FL
A World of Wonder at Robert is HereJ.M. LesinskiHomestead, FL
On This Day In 1999, The Marlins Made Their Greatest Trade EverIBWAAMiami, FL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Related
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
Chicago Bulls Will Trade DeMar DeRozan Because Of Zach LaVine, Says Anonymous NBA GM
An anonymous NBA GM believes the Chicago Bulls will end up trading DeMar DeRozan because of Zach LaVine.
Lakers trade rumors: Gary Trent Jr. deal must happen at reported asking price
Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors continue to swirl as the trade deadline gets closer and closer with several quality trade candidates for the team to consider. While a big Russell Westbrook trade may not be in the cards, the team can still improve its roster with a lesser move. One...
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NBA Analysis Network
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
Magic Starting 5: Mo Bamba Trade to Nets?
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
The Best Active NBA Players That Played For The Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the home of many NBA superstars such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Clayton News Daily
RJ Barrett (30 points), Knicks withstand Heat's late comeback
RJ Barrett collected 30 points and eight rebounds and Julius Randle added 23 and 10, respectively, to fuel the host New York Knicks to a 106-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Barrett made 13 of 23 shots from the floor to record a bounce-back performance after he was...
FOX Sports
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Heat’s Bam Adebayo named East All-Star reserve. But Jimmy Butler not selected
The Miami Heat will be represented by Bam Adebayo in this year’s NBA All-Star Game. But Jimmy Butler was not selected as an All-Star.
Heat And Knicks Injury Reports
The Miami Heat and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports.
What is the hold up in the Bucks’ pursuit of Jae Crowder via trade?
The Milwaukee Bucks’ interest in trading for Jae Crowder has been there for several months now, but with the trade deadline days away, nothing has transpired. Despite Crowder sitting out, the Phoenix Suns have played the long game as they seemingly want to wait it out until the deadline clock strikes zero. They will soon have to make a huge decision and move the veteran elsewhere, as keeping him would be a disastrous move. The Bucks remain the most interested team in Crowder, but despite their persistent pursuit, there still has not been a trade. Some recent reports may have revealed why.
Yardbarker
RJ Barrett Scores 30, Leads Knicks To Narrow Win vs. Heat
On the Thursday night NBA slate, the New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat 106-104 after RJ Barrett bounced back from a late benching with 30 points. Isaiah Hartenstein made three big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minutes. Barrett played about five minutes in the...
Cavaliers’ Darius Garland snubbed from 2023 NBA All-Star Game roster
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland didn’t get his wish. Garland -- who told cleveland.com last week that he wanted to join teammate Donovan Mitchell at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game and believed he deserved a spot -- was not selected as one of seven Eastern Conference All-Star reserves.
Browns star sends retirement message to Tom Brady
Cleveland Browns star tight end David Njoku, like most football players, is a fan of legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL “for good” on Wednesday. While time will tell if that’s true, Njoku wasted no time in showcasing how much Brady‘s career meant to him. Read more... The post Browns star sends retirement message to Tom Brady appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Top 5 Greater Akron football players being recruited in Classes of 2024-25
When it come to recruiting in high school football, if you miss a day you miss a lot. The 2023 class got a chance to bask in the attention of the traditional national signing day on Wednesday and attention already is turning to the next wave of talent. ...
FanSided
306K+
Followers
608K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0