ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked

With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target

Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clayton News Daily

RJ Barrett (30 points), Knicks withstand Heat's late comeback

RJ Barrett collected 30 points and eight rebounds and Julius Randle added 23 and 10, respectively, to fuel the host New York Knicks to a 106-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Barrett made 13 of 23 shots from the floor to record a bounce-back performance after he was...
FOX Sports

Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

What is the hold up in the Bucks’ pursuit of Jae Crowder via trade?

The Milwaukee Bucks’ interest in trading for Jae Crowder has been there for several months now, but with the trade deadline days away, nothing has transpired. Despite Crowder sitting out, the Phoenix Suns have played the long game as they seemingly want to wait it out until the deadline clock strikes zero. They will soon have to make a huge decision and move the veteran elsewhere, as keeping him would be a disastrous move. The Bucks remain the most interested team in Crowder, but despite their persistent pursuit, there still has not been a trade. Some recent reports may have revealed why.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

RJ Barrett Scores 30, Leads Knicks To Narrow Win vs. Heat

On the Thursday night NBA slate, the New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat 106-104 after RJ Barrett bounced back from a late benching with 30 points. Isaiah Hartenstein made three big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minutes. Barrett played about five minutes in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Browns star sends retirement message to Tom Brady

Cleveland Browns star tight end David Njoku, like most football players, is a fan of legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL “for good” on Wednesday. While time will tell if that’s true, Njoku wasted no time in showcasing how much Brady‘s career meant to him. Read more... The post Browns star sends retirement message to Tom Brady appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
608K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy