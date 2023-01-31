Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Early Access to Game Not Out Yet
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have early access to a game not even fully out yet. Unfortunately, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are set to miss out on the new game, as it's only been made available via the console version of the subscription service. As for the game, it's Roboquest, which has been available in Early Access form since 2020 but has yet to fully release.
Can You Pet The Cat In Hi-Fi Rush?
During their January Developer Direct, Xbox and Bethesda released additional information on five games slated for release in 2023. One of which was not only revealed for the first time during the showcase, but it released the very same day straight to Xbox Game Pass: "Hi-Fi Rush." Created by Tango Gameworks, the studio responsible for "The Evil Within" series and "Ghostwire Tokyo," "Hi-Fi Rush" seems to be the studio's black sheep project as there's not an ounce of horror anywhere in the title. There is, however, an adorable, robotic cat named 808.
Hi-Fi Rush: How To Simplify The Rhythm Games
As the most surprising part of Xbox and Bethesda's January Developer Direct, "Hi-Fi Rush" was not only revealed but released the very same day for Xbox and PC. This first surprise hit of 2023 is a rhythm, character action game that naturally features plenty of rhythm-focused minigames, but they don't need to get in the way of one enjoying the title. In fact, one of the several different accessibility options within "Hi-Fi Rush" is specifically for making those possibly pesky rhythm segments much easier.
Hi-Fi Rush Is 2023's First Surprise Hit
2023 is shaping up to be a great year for gamers. Already players have gotten a superb "Dead Space" remake that improves upon the original game in every possible way. And now a new title from the developers of "The Evil Within" and "Ghostwire: Tokyo" has arrived to steal the show. The music action game by Tango Gameworks, "Hi-Fi Rush," was announced and released simultaneously for Xbox and PC on January 25 during the Xbox Bethesda Showcase. In "Hi-Fi Rush," gamers take control of Chai and, with a guitar, fight against a shady corporation and its minions via rhythm-based combat. And because players need to fight to the rhythm, there are many memorable tracks.
yankodesign.com
Wireless charging dock for your game controller uses LED lights to tell you when you spend too much time gaming
Sort of like your “Screen Time” on the iPhone or “Digital Wellbeing” on Android, but for your gaming console. Meet Oasis, a controller and charging cradle that collectively make sure you don’t end up spending your entire day playing Minecraft. The way they work is simple, decide how many hours you want to play and add that to the Oasis cradle. Lights on the cradle gradually change time as you play, turning red as soon as you’ve crossed your gaming limit. Once the lights turn red, you know you’ve spent enough time gaming and it acts as a neat visual reminder to do something else like go outside or eat a meal because you probably forgot to! Let’s be honest, we’ve all done that.
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
Agent: The Overhyped Rockstar Game That Was Never Released
Since the turn of the millennium, Rockstar Games has been at the forefront of gaming and has released numerous classic titles. Be it "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Red Dead Redemption 2," or "Bully," Rockstar has a laundry list of hits that have proven to be extremely popular and borderline timeless over the years. However, for every classic that the New York-based company has churned out over the years, there are several games the company has developed that gamers will never have a chance to play. "Agent" is one of those games.
ZDNet
The LG C2 83-inch OLED TV is $1300 at Best Buy. It's a great upgrade choice for the big game
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to snag a quality OLED TV for your home theater or living room, you can save $1,300 on the 83-inch LG C2 right now at Best Buy! This colossal screen is a bit easier on the wallet right now, which makes it an excellent upgrade choice ahead of the Super Bowl.
Red Dead Online player loses horse they named after departed daughter following Stadia shutdown
Less than four years since its public launch, Google Stadia was officially shut down earlier this week. While the cloud gaming service never really took off in a widespread way, that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have its fans, and its termination has had an impact across the gaming community.
Sony Is Dropping PS5's PlayStation Plus Collection, So Claim These 20 Games While You Still Can
It looks like the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 is getting the axe (via PlayStation Blog), with the ninth-generation console bonus being shut down on May 9, 2023. The original intention behind the PS Plus Collection was to give PS5 owners a larger selection of games to play on their new console around its launch when there weren't very many new titles available for it. A reason for the purge hasn't been given, but we can assume Sony decided it wasn't necessary to keep it around for one reason or another.
Why Pokemon Go Lost 80% Of Its Playerbase Within A Few Months
To say that "Pokémon GO" was very popular when it was released in 2016 would be a massive understatement — the game was a bona fide cultural phenomenon (via Statista). During that summer, it seemed that almost everyone had gotten in on the fun that "Pokémon GO" provided, with large crowds of people gathering at popular landmarks around the world not to take in the sights but to set up Lure Modules and capture their favorite Pokémon in augmented reality. But, unfortunately, the hype would eventually fade. And by the spring of 2017, it was reported that about 80% of the game's original players had left the title and moved on (per Recode via VGC).
Microsoft is removing these classic Xbox 360 games from sale as soon as next week
Despite Microsoft's efforts around game preservation, it seems some major classic titles are being removed from sale soon on Xbox 360. It remains unclear if it will impact Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S backward compatibility.
How To Get A Railgun In GTA Online (And GTA 5 Story Mode)
Appearing in nearly every major shooter from "Call of Duty" to "Halo" and even "Fortnite," the railgun is practically a staple of the first-person shooter genre at this point. In every iteration, it's big, it's powerful, it's the most brutal you can get without getting into explosives territory — and it's no wonder that "Grand Theft Auto 5" players are eager to know where and how to get this powerhouse to perforate the opposition.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Deny Reports Around Decreased Production for PS VR2 Due to Poor Pre-Order Response
Sony PlayStation has vehemently denied reports of the company cutting down production of its next-generation gaming system in the PlayStation VR2. In a statement shared to GamesIndustry.biz, Sony PlayStation said that it's "seeing enthusiasm from PlayStation fans for the upcoming launch, which includes more than 30 titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Resident Evil Village."
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
Overwatch 2 Sets Its Sights On Stream Snipers
"Overwatch 2" has had a bit of a rough start since it launched back in October 2022, and going into the new year, fans wait in anticipation for further updates. There have already been a lot of updates to "Overwatch 2," many of which were focused on security, accessibility, and player quality of life — like soon after its release when Blizzard removed the requirement for players to link a phone number. Now, a new security update for "Overwatch 2" targets a more specific group of players, whose ability to play the game is integral to their career: streamers.
The Verge
Microsoft is pulling many beloved games off the Xbox 360 store next week
Microsoft will be removing a bunch of beloved games from the Xbox 360 Marketplace on February 7th, according to a support page on the Xbox website (via Wario64), meaning you won’t be able to buy them after that date. It’s not all bad news. If you’ve already bought a...
GoldenEye Studio Reminds Players That The Original Version Wasn't Perfect
There's been no shortage of first-person shooters this millennium, but back in the 90s, these games were rare. FPS games had to adapt to become more relevant, which is exactly what Rare accomplished with "GoldenEye 007." In the nearly 30 years since it came out for the Nintendo 64, the shooter genre exploded, and "GoldenEye 007" is often credited as one of the most impactful games of all time because of its influence on the genre. The high demand for "GoldenEye" remasters hasn't slowed over the years, and now it's available via Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Games Pass — but perceptive fans noticed something was amiss with this most recent re-release.
There Are Only Two Near-Perfect Original Xbox Games, According To Metacritic
The original Xbox launched in 2001 to incredible success. It marked Microsoft's entry into the console wars and won over a generation of fans. Though it lost to Sony's PlayStation 2 in sales (per IGN), the Xbox earned an ongoing place for its brand, followed by the Xbox 360, Xbox One, and most recently, the Xbox Series X/S. Further, the original Xbox gave players some fantastic titles during its run in the 2000s.
Why Konami Will Probably Never Re-Release Metal Gear Solid 4
"Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots" capped off the finale to Snake's story in beyond solid fashion, with critics frequently praising its cinematic cutscenes, twists, near-perfected gameplay, and overall polish (per Metacritic). As the last canonical game in the entire "Metal Gear Solid" timeline, "MGS 4" has retained plenty of fans who love it and want to play. Unfortunately, it has not proven easy to access this award-winning game, considered one of the best in the series (via GameFaqs). On the contrary, playing "MGS 4" grew significantly harder when it left the now-defunct PS Now service alongside dozens of other titles noted by Redditor Cobra_Bite. To make matters worse, Konami found a more lucrative way to earn revenue rather than remaking or rereleasing past games like "MGS 4."
SVG
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0