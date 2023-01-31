Read full article on original website
John Thompson
2d ago
I echo the Chief’s comments. The sadness and anger felt by his Mother and Father is understandable. Don’t however, move the anger to those who are trying to help.
Hannah Pinter Wilhelm
1d ago
Everyone has to look at it through a mother's eyes. If it was your son or daughter, you would be doing the same thing too.
Central Illinois Proud
Small movement made in Rossi case
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, there was some movement in the case of Aaron Rossi, the former CEO of Reditus Labs in Pekin, and Dr. James Davies, his ex-business partner. A thumb drive reportedly containing evidence that would prove Davies’ case against Rossi is subject to crime fraud deception. The thumb drive is said to contain information about Dr. Gerard Paul’s partnership with Rossi at Pal Health.
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
KWQC
“We were just thrown out to the street”: Peru’s only hospital closes abruptly
PERU, Illinois (KWQC) - St. Margaret’s - Peru hospital closed its doors on Jan. 28, in an abrupt move patients claim, they were not properly notified about. In a letter from hospital leadership to employees, executives said the hospital’s current provider of physicians terminated its contract and St. Margaret’s can’t find or financially support a new emergency room provider. In addition, the letter said there’s not enough staff to operate the hospital in Peru and St. Margaret Health’s other hospital a few miles away in Spring Valley. The letter cites COVID, a cyber-attack preventing timely billing, staffing shortages, and other rising costs for the closure.
fox32chicago.com
Man sentenced after sucker punching woman at Geneva bar, skipping trial
GENEVA, Ill. - A Morris man was sentenced to prison after punching a woman in a Geneva bar and skipping trial. The Kane County State's Attorney says David Hietschold has been sentenced to three and had years in prison for an aggravated battery that happened in 2021. Hietschold was at...
starvedrock.media
Jelani Day's Mother Calls Out Peru Mayor And Police Chief For Alleged Inaction
There was a united front showing up big at Monday night's Peru City Council meeting. Family members of the late Jelani Day showed up to city hall while hundreds watched the meeting on Facebook, leaving comments on the city's Facebook page of “Justice for Jelani Day”. Day was pulled from the Illinois River in Peru in September of 2021. A task force was put together to investigate his death but has largely stayed silent in releasing any new information.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect identified in Peoria Pere Marquette bomb threats
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have arrested a suspect for a bomb threat at the Pere Marquette that occurred on Saturday. According to a Peoria Police press release, 30-year-old Val Burks was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. Burks has been charged with three counts of falsely making...
walls102.com
Wanted Streator pair turns themselves in
STREATOR – A Streator man and woman have turned themselves in following a shooting investigation in September. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department says 28-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton were issued arrest warrants after allegedly fleeing the scene of a September 17th shooting in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Streator. Both are charged with aggravated battery and Wheaton, reckless discharge of a firearm. They turned themselves in on Monday.
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
wcbu.org
Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, before determination on justification is made
The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Heights PD warns of phone scam
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Heights Police Department issued a warning Wednesday morning about a phone scam attempting to extort money from residents over the phone. According to the warning posted on Facebook, a person on the phone will claim to be a representative of PHPD and inform...
Central Illinois Proud
Semi overturned on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
Central Illinois Proud
No answers about shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they are still investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning. According to a press release, shots were fired just before 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Arrowhead. BPD responded and observed several people fleeing the area.
Dixon man speeds away from police at 100 mph, crashes
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Cody Lorenzen, 31, fled from officers at speeds over 100 mph after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop Lorenzen’s gray Mazda in the […]
Another IL Swashbuckler Attacks Roommate, This Time With 2 Swords
Before you move in with a new roommate, you might want to figure out if they own any swords. Not The First Incident This Month In Illinois Involving Roommates And Swords. Recently in Champaign, a suspect threatened his roommate with a cane sword. Even though that's a pretty cool weapon, the situation is terrifying. I've lived with some crazy people through the years, but nothing even close to anything like that.
25newsnow.com
1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
KWQC
Woman sentenced to prison for 2019 fatal Rock Falls stabbing
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls woman was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for the 2019 stabbing death of 53-year-old Tracy A. Russell. Nichole Elesser, 48, must serve 100% of the sentence but will receive credit for 1,144 days already served in Whiteside County Jail, according to court records. Once she is released, she will serve three years of mandatory supervised release.
Patrick Haley Mansion in Joliet damaged in large fire
Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out at The Haley Mansion in Joliet Wednesday afternoon.
starvedrock.media
Oglesby Woman, Mendota Man Booked on Domestic-Battery Charges
A couple of alleged battery incidents this past weekend. Saturday night after 10, La Salle County deputies responded to a battery complaint at an address east of Cedar Point. When deputies arrived, they arrested 25-year-old Angela Davis of Oglesby on a charge of domestic battery. She was taken to the La Salle County Jail. She appeared in court on the charge Monday morning and was given a February 10 court date. Meanwhile, she needs $300 to bond out.
starvedrock.media
La Salle County Grand Jury Indicts Two Men For Violent Crimes
An indictment has been handed down against a man who was shot by a Streator officer during an alleged attack. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator is charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer. Back on January 23rd, Thompson was shot by a Streator police officer because he was allegedly armed with a knife and charged at the officer, pinning him against his vehicle. Thompson was checked out at OSF in Peoria after being shot in the right hip and below the right armpit. The officer involved wasn't hurt. The altercation took place at Central Park in Streator.
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms over Peoria annexation proposal
MEDINAH TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - The city of Peoria is opening the door for a 90-acre addition near Dunlap to its borders. But nearby neighbors say they’re being left out of the loop. Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear property owner Fenceline’s proposal Thursday, before sending an...
