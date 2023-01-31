Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
KFD responds to electrical fire at Kennewick home
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) crews responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of S. Morain St. around 9:25 p.m. on February 1. When fire crews arrived smoke could be seen coming from the house. Water was applied to an outside wall on the back of the house and the fire was put out.
nbcrightnow.com
The Pasco Fire Department holds a one of its kind training in Washington
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department is holding a new training for their academy recruits to prepare them for a shift at a fire station. The recruits are being put through a 24-hour shift that includes situations such as car fires, motor vehicle accidents, medical emergencies, going to a call and it being canceled and going grocery shopping for the fire station and being called back to go to a call.
‘Too close, too big.’ Strong opposition for huge Tri-Cities wind farm, despite jobs
“They are a blight and an eyesore on our beautiful hills,” said one Tri-Cities native.
UPDATE | Video shows Richland suspect hit 2 police cars in dramatic escape
Richland police have released video showing Reep smash into two police cars to make an escape.
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
elkhornmediagroup.com
WW pursuit ends in arrest
WALLA WALLA – A pursuit through Walla Walla ended with a vehicle hanging partially over the edge of the Mill Creek Channel and the driver being arrested Tuesday night. At 6:50 p.m., Walla Walla police officers were in the area of Evergreen and Roosevelt streets when they spotted a vehicle that had eluded law enforcement on multiple occasions. When the officers turned around in an attempt to get the license plate and identify the driver, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.
yaktrinews.com
Man identified in fatal crash with truck in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department released the name of the man who died after he was hit by a truck Tuesday morning. Authorities said Ryan Shepard, 40, died after he stepped into the street near the intersection of West 14th Avenue and Olympia Street. According to a preliminary...
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 30, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
Pedestrian killed by car in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. on January 31. Officers responded to the crash on W. 14th and Olympia and found a 40-year-old man with injuries from being hit by a car. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the KPD.
Is New Kennewick Food Park Trying to Copy Beloved Tri-Cities Brand?
If you have seen advertisements for a new Fat Cat Food Park being built in Kennewick, you might be surprised to find out who is NOT partnered with the project. I saw the new Fat Cat Food Park being advertised in Kennewick and went to congratulate the owners of El Fat Cat Grill located less than a block away. El Fat Cat has been making amazing food in the same Kennewick location at 539 N Edison St since 2011 and has won the "Best of Tricities Favorite Food Truck" for 8 years in a row. Turns out they are not partners or affiliated at all and have been getting a lot of questions from customers.
yaktrinews.com
Public input wanted for draft plan to breach Bateman Island Causeway
RICHLAND, Wash. -- The US Army Corps of Engineers and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife want to hear from the public regarding plans to breach the Bateman Island causeway. The matter has been studied for years, with studies dating back into the mid-2000's. The 550-foot causeway that leads to...
nbcrightnow.com
Cerna Sr.'s leave adds new wrinkle to Cerna family investigation
TOPPENISH, Wash. -John Cerna Senior's non-disciplinary leave, as announced by the Toppenish School District, is the latest wrinkle added to the Cerna family's investigation, dating back to September of 2019. The Washington State Auditor's Office began an audit on the school district on September 1, 2019, and ran through August...
A beloved Pasco police captain is being remembered for his decades of caring
The former farmer joined the Pasco Police Department in 1970.
KIMA TV
High-speed crash into brick building in Sunnyside leaves one dead
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- One man has died after his car crashed into a brick building in Sunnyside, police say. Police say they were called to the 8300 block of Van Belle Rd. in Sunnyside around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. They say the accident appears to be a high-speed impact into...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update January 31: Pedestrian hit and killed in Kennewick, controlled burn gets out of hand in Umatilla, above freezing but still cold temps and more
One person is dead after a pedestrian vs. car crash in Kennewick. A controlled burn flared up in Umatilla and it's plan your vacation day. The weather should be warmer than yesterday, but still cold before a late week warm up.
Semi Truck Crash Leaves Apples Strewn Across I-82
YAKIMA - On Friday January 27th at around 5:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) was called to the scene of a two semi, injury collision on I-82 near Mile Post 49. The location was just outside Zillah Washington in Yakima County. According to WSP, A Keywest truck rolled and collided...
yaktrinews.com
Pasco Aquatic Center opening summer 2025
PASCO, Wash. — The City of Pasco initiated an increased sales tax this month, raising it from 8.7 to 8.9 cents per dollar. This extra 0.2 cents are going toward Pasco’s Aquatic Center. Have you been wanting to see a water park in the Tri-Cities? You have to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Caller credited in stolen car bust
PENDLETON – “See something, say something” helped return a stolen car out of Walla Walla to its owner over the weekend. Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram said a citizen didn’t ignore something that looked suspicious. “A resident saw something that he deemed to be suspicious,” Byram...
nbcrightnow.com
Staff, AED at Desert Hills Middle School save student whose heart stopped
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Five staff members at the Desert Hills Middle School in Kennewick worked together to save the life of a seventh grade student, according to a news release from the Kennewick School District. The student was revived after his heart stopped in class; he is now recovering and reportedly expected to come back to school soon.
Comments / 0