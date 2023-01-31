ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Motley Fool

Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks Poised for Bull Runs

Following a disappointing 2022, the stock market has gained significantly in the first month of the new year, generating fresh optimism. Moreover, consumer sentiment has been improving. Therefore, quality stocks...
Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

CVS Health stock could soar more than 30%, according to Wall Street analysts. Johnson & Johnson could benefit from a weaker dollar and the upcoming spinoff of its consumer health unit. UnitedHealth Group has beaten the S&P 500 in nine of the past 10 years and could do it again...
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Zacks.com

Wall Street Buoys Up on Fed's Slow Rate Hike: 5 Growth Picks

U.S. stocks bounced back to end higher on Feb 2 after the Federal Reserve slowed the rate hike in its latest policy meeting while giving hints that only a few more rate increases are required to fight inflation. While the Dow and the S&P 500 reversed their earlier slide during the trading session to end in the green, the Nasdaq ended at its highest level since mid-September, per the Dow Jones Market Data.
Investopedia

Tech Stocks Power the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Higher

Investor optimism following a strong financial report from Meta Platforms (META) sent tech shares soaring on Feb. 2, 2023. The Nasdaq chalked up a major gain of 3.25%, while the S&P 500 closed up nearly 1.5%. However, the Dow ended Thursday's session slightly lower, pulled down by declines in shares...

