Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
Related
Indiana Women's Basketball Begins Road Game Stretch With Minnesota
The Hoosiers will head to Minnesota on Wednesday to begin a two-game road stretch after a successful two wins at home over Ohio State and Rutgers. The Golden Gophers have been struggling this season and will surely be awaiting the return of their former teammate Sara Scalia, except she's now in cream and crimson.
Jack's Take: Three Concerns For Indiana Against Purdue After Midweek Games
Indiana lost at Maryland on Tuesday and Purdue protected home court on Wednesday against Penn State, setting up Saturday's rivalry game at Assembly Hall. I was at Mackey Arena on Wednesday, and here are some quick thoughts and concerns for the Hoosiers prior to their matchup against the nation's No. 1 team.
CBS Sports
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Wisconsin Badgers and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Value City Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with OSU winning the first 73-55 at home and the Badgers taking the second 78-68.
Penn State vs. Purdue basketball: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Wednesday
Penn State men’s basketball has had some struggles in Big Ten play away from the comforts of the Bryce Jordan Center, and on Wednesday the Nittany Lions will face their stiffest road test of the season. Penn State visits no. 1 Purdue on Wednesday evening for the second regular-season meeting between the two schools this season. Purdue has lost just one game this season, a road game at Rutgers, and the Boilermakers took the first matchup with the Nittany Lions in January. Purdue dug out of a first-half hole at the Palestra in Philadelphia to come back and top Penn State. Here...
FOX Sports
No. 16 Xavier Musketeers take on the No. 17 Providence Friars
Providence Friars (17-5, 9-2 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (17-5, 9-2 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -3.5; over/under is 152.5. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Xavier Musketeers host the No. 17 Providence Friars. The Musketeers have gone 11-1 at home. Xavier scores 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Alabama Football: Two sleepers on 2023 Crimson Tide offense
Alabama football is set to return several marquee contributors from its 2022 offense. Running back Jase McClellan and receivers Ja’Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton each had over 600 yards from scrimmage, and could be breakout candidates in 2023. If these veterans don’t produce quickly, however, they could be supplanted...
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
3 Alabama football recruits who will have an immediate impact in 2023
Alabama football secured the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle but these three recruits will be vital to the Crimson Tide’s success immediately. Nick Saban has been known, whether actually or colloquially, to not take slights lightly. So when the Alabama Crimson Tide were left out of the College Football Playoff — rightfully so with two losses, it must be said — and labeled as having a disappointing season, we should’ve expected the storm coming. And it came on the recruiting trail.
CBS Sports
How to watch Georgetown vs. Creighton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
The Georgetown Hoyas lost both of their matches to the Creighton Bluejays last season on scores of 66-80 and 77-88, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Hoyas and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Creighton should still be riding high after a victory, while Georgetown will be looking to right the ship.
Alabama Basketball: Nate Oats ‘Pay that man his money’
On Friday, included in the agenda for the University of Alabama Board of Trustees (BOT) is the consideration of Nate Oats’ contract. The Alabama Basketball head coach was awarded a new six-season deal in February 2021. It raised his base salary from $2.462M to $3.237M. In the two months...
FanSided
306K+
Followers
608K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0