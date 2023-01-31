ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Third man charged in connection with fatal shooting of woman in her garden

By Margaret Davis
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MB5zI_0kXe2VDg00

A third man has been charged in connection with the murder of a council worker who was shot in her back garden last summer, Merseyside Police said.

Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound at her home in Old Swan, Liverpool , shortly before 1am on August 21.

She was taken to hospital but later died.

Kallum Radford, 25, of no fixed abode, has been charged with assisting an offender.

He is due to appear in custody at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, police said that James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton, and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, had been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent.

They appeared at Wirral adult remand court on Tuesday and are due to face Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.

Ms Dale, an environmental health officer for Knowsley Council, is not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting.

Her death was one of three gun killings within a week in Liverpool last year, with nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel killed in her home in Dovecot on August 22 and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer shot in Dingle on August 16.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two men charged with murder over death of council worker Ashley Dale - OLD

Two men have been charged with the murder of a council worker who was shot in her back garden last summer.Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound at her home in Old Swan, Liverpool shortly before 1am on August 21.She was taken to hospital but later died.On Tuesday Merseyside Police said James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, had been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent.They are due to appear at Wirral adult remand court on Tuesday.A 25-year-old man from St Helens who has been arrested...
The Independent

Father shook his baby to death ‘with force of car crash’ then tried to blame child’s mother

A father who shook his eight-week-old baby boy to death before trying to blame the child’s mother has been jailed for life.Oliver Mailey, 26, was given a minimum 16-year term in prison on Wednesday for the murder of seven-week-old Abel-Jax Mailey, following his “violent and horrific” attack.Doctors who gave evidence during his ten-day trial at Preston Crown Court said he caused the baby’s death by shaking him with the “force of a car crash”.The jury was told Mailey had left Abel-Jax with broken ribs and a bleed on the brain ten days before the fatal assault by carrying out a...
The Independent

Woman, 76, shot dead terminally ill husband at hospital after they made murder-suicide pact, police say

A Florida woman allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband in his hospital room after the couple made a murder-suicide pact, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Advent Health Hospital around midday Saturday, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. They arrived to find 76-year-old Ellen Gilland confined in her husband’s room after having shot her husband, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland. A three-hour standoff ensued before negotiators convinced Ms Gilland to come out and surrender, police said. She was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. At her...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Says He Has 'No Remorse' & 'No Emotion' In Chilling Post From Teenage Years

The University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, had a history of making disturbing comments on online forum boards. Kohberger even detailed how he felt "no emotion" in his posts, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilling discovery stemmed from words written by Kohberger, now 28, when he was a teenager; however, the suspect's detailed messages —including statements that he felt "no remorse" for actions — painted an eerie picture of what the young man was allegedly capable of from adolescence. As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberber was studying for his PhD in Criminology at the time that Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves,...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall

A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
Vice

Convicted Murderer on Death Row Dies After Choking on Her Dinner

A Japanese woman awaiting execution for drugging and drowning two men has died after choking on her own dinner, the country’s justice ministry said Sunday. Miyuki Ueta, a former bar worker, was eating in her cell on Saturday afternoon when she began to choke. Workers at the detention center, located in the southwestern prefecture of Hiroshima, tried to pull food out of the 49-year-old’s mouth, but she had already lost consciousness, Japanese national broadcaster NHK reported.
The Independent

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault

The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas, has been arrested by police in Oklahoma. Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with. According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.On...
UVALDE, TX
CBS Chicago

Police find woman, 24, shot to death, toddler unharmed inside car in Joliet alley

JOLIET, Ill (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Joliet Sunday morning. A 2-year-old girl was also discovered unharmed in the backseat. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. Upon arrival, they found the woman in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat, unharmed.Detectives and evidence technicians were called to the scene and an investigative canvas of the area was completed. A representative from the Will County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. She has been identified as 24-year-old Maya Smith, of Joliet, and an autopsy determined she died of multiple gunshot wounds.Her 2-year-old daughter was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a precautionary medical evaluation. The child was released to the custody of other family members, police said.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.
JOLIET, IL
The Independent

87-year-old woman befriended a 34-year-old and ‘treated him like a grandson’. Then he killed her

A failed asylum seeker who killed an elderly woman in a picturesque North Yorkshire village has been detained indefinitely at a secure hospital by a judge who said it was an act of “appalling brutality”.Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, 34, was befriended by 87-year-old Brenda Blainey when she met him in a Leeds restaurant and he went to live with her in the tourist village of Thornton-le-Dale, where she treated him like a grandson, Judge Rodney Jameson KC said on Wednesday.But on 5 January last year, the Iranian national strangled Blainey before smashing her head on the kitchen floor, stabbing her in the...
The Independent

New Jersey councilwoman shot dead outside her home

A city councilwoman in New Jersey was shot and killed outside her home, police said. Eunice Dwumfour, a city councilwoman in Sayreville, New Jersey, was reportedly shot and killed on Wednesday night, according to ABC 7. She was found her dead inside of her car from multiple gunshot wounds. Police believe she crashed her SUV during the shooting. Ms Dwumfour had just been elected to the council last year. She was 30 years old, a mother, and worked as a part-time EMT and a business analyst. Law enforcement investigating the shooting believe she was the intended target, according to ABC...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Savannah Aylin

Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
iheart.com

99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty

A 99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility. In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy