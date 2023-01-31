Your letters: NAOMI celebrates, advocates for public transportation

North Central Area Congregations Organized to Make an Impact, or NAOMI, is pleased to again recognize the contributions of the Metro Ride Transportation Service drivers and staff. They make it possible for many residents to get to work, school, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and so much more. We do this, joining with the National Transit Equity Day, a celebration on Feb. 4, to commemorate the birthday of the iconic civil rights leader Rosa Parks, tying her efforts to integrate public transportation systems in the 1950s to the belief that all people should have the right to transit mobility and accessibility.

Our transit system is at a juncture, with the recent completion of a consultant’s review and recommendations. An overriding issue has been the inability to get our surrounding municipalities to recognize the value of a regional transit system enough to allocate some funding for expansion of our current system, as requested repeatedly in rider surveys.

We wish the recently retired Transit Director Greg Seubert all the best in the future and thank him for all his past efforts in development and maintaining of our current system, often under very trying circumstances. The hiring of his replacement is in progress and for the future of our transit system, we hope the best possible candidate is hired.

As our community grapples with multiple issues, including poverty, employment, unhoused members, diversity and inclusion, and climate change, a good public transportation system intersects with them all.

Ron Alexander, treasurer, for NAOMI Board of Directors

