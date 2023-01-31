Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
Youth of the Year finalist: Shamiyah Miller
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five finalists are hoping to win the title, which will be announced tomorrow night, Feb. 2. We’ve been introducing you all week to those impressive young people, and tonight, you meet Shamiyah Miller, a young lady out to prove that following your dream can start at any age.
WTVM
Youth of the Year finalist: Chaniya Davis
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is that time of year again... time to crown the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley’s Youth of the Year. Five finalists have been selected but only one will win the coveted title. This week we will be introducing you to these impressive young people.
WTVM
Youth of the Year finalist: Elijah Adams
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley will name their “Youth of the Year”. Its a coveted title with five young people in the finals to win. Tonight you meet Elijah Adams. A Carver High senior who credits the Boys...
WTVM
The City of LaGrange is accepting applications for the LaGrange Youth Council
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) – The City of LaGrange is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 LaGrange Youth Council. The deadline to turn in applications is Friday, May 5, at 5:00p.m. The LaGrange Youth Council is an advisory board composed of local youth that provides advice and counsel to the local...
WTVM
Local community anticipates approaching Alabama Grown Farmers Fair
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - On Saturday February 4, the Alabama Grown Farmers Fair is coming to Fort Mitchell. The Alabama Grown Farmers Fair is a great experience for those who are interested in the local food this region has to offer and for those who are new to food production and need resources.
WTVM
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of mentors in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Big Brothers Big Sisters is in need of volunteers!. Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been changing the lives of children facing adversity in the local communities. Volunteers have the chance to develop community-based mentoring relationships that involve one-on-one outings and activities that Bigs and...
WTVM
Family Resource Expo set for Thursday evening, available to the public
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County School System will host their Family Resource Expo, on February 2, at Clearview Elementary School. The event will last from 5:30p.m. until 7:30p.m and is open to the public. The Troup County community includes families with loved ones that have developmental disabilities and...
WTVM
2023 National Signing Day across the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - National Signing Day is officially here. This is a day where athletes in the Valley commit to colleges on sports scholarships. Check out the photo gallery below to see who signed where! Before the photo gallery, you’ll find our featured on-air segments and a full list of signees from our local schools.
lakemagazine.life
Anna Caroline McKelvey
Recent Auburn University graduate, Anna Caroline McKelvey, is on the hunt to put her degree to use. With unmatched determination, McKelvey can’t wait to show off her skills in one of her favorite communities – Lake Martin. While she’s heavily into the process of applying for jobs, she’s...
WTVM
WTVM’s Jason Dennis participating in 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A familiar face to everyone in the Chattahoochee Valley will put everything he’s got on the dance floor in just a few months. News Leader 9′s Jason Dennis is a Star dancer in this year’s Dancing Stars of Columbus gala - a fundraiser that benefits the Alzheimer’s Association.
WTVM
This Black History Month, visit Columbus’ Historic Black Heritage Trail
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Black History month is always a great opportunity to learn, teach, and recognize the historical struggles and accomplishments of African Americans, and in the Fountain City, there is so much rich history that you may want to consider learning more about during this month and beyond.
WTVM
City of Opelika celebrates Amore Wiggins’ birthday, identity
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many in the city of Opelika continue to hold the Amore Wiggins case close to their hearts. The Opelika Police Department and an advocate for the Opelika Baby Jane Doe Case held a celebration in her honor and for the accomplishments in the investigation. Every year,...
WTVM
Loachapoka basketball coach reaches 500 career wins
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Anthony Edwards has won many basketball games. And no, we’re not talking about the former Georgia star. Edwards is the head girls’ basketball coach at Loachapoka. Thursday night, the coach was recognized for all he’s done, and he’s done a lot. Edwards...
WTVM
Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A memorial service was held on Saturday for a Columbus man who started an anti-violence initiative for youth. Lyndon Burch died January 16 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. On January 28, his celebration of life service was at Progressive Funeral Home. Burch formed “Shoot Films, Not Guns”...
WTVM
Well Care, Association of Sickle Cell to host Sickle Cell Heritage Breakfast in February
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lower Chattahoochee region of the Association of Sickle Cell, Well Care and other partners, will host their Sickle Cell heritage Breakfast, this month. The Sickle Cell Heritage breakfast will take place on Saturday February 25, at 9.am, at the Columbus Marriot. Ethnic and African attire...
opelikaobserver.com
New Way to Play Coming to Auburn-Opelika Area
OPELIKA — Construction is underway at 615 Parker Way in Opelika, behind Lowes. The site marks the future home of Tigertown Sports, an indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue for families and individuals of all ages. Owned and operated by Auburn Hospitality, Tigertown Sports adds several new and exciting ways to play in the Auburn-Opelika area.
WTVM
Americus holds community forum to understand concerns, offer solutions
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Issues of growing gun violence and crime in the region were brought up before law enforcement, city leaders and school officials in Americus. The city held a community forum Monday night to get a better idea of residents’ concerns and offering solutions to the problems.
Columbus police hold ‘Pastor’s Academy’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is holding a five-week-long “Pastor’s Academy” course. The Columbus Police Department says the course is “designed to provide faith-based leaders with an understanding about various police functions.” Attendants may be able to interact with department officers, command staff and participate in ride-alongs. According to a press release, […]
WTVM
Bryant Garrison among finalists for Smiths Station football coach
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Smiths Station Panthers may be close to naming a new head football coach. WTVM Sports Leader 9 can confirm Bryant Garrison, the former coach at Slocomb High School, recently interviewed for the position. Smiths Station has been looking for a new head coach since...
opelikaobserver.com
Local Cervical Cancer Survivor Seeks to Raise Awareness
OPELIKA — She hasn’t yet reached her 30th birthday, but Opelika resident Julianna Colley has already survived cervical cancer — twice. And now she’s on a mission to raise awareness so other women do not have to endure what she did. “Prior to getting my diagnosis,...
Comments / 1