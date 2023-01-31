ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Brittany Mahomes shares sweet family videos to celebrate husband Patrick heading to Super Bowl

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ABIV_0kXe2MWN00

Brittany Mahomes has shared some sweet family videos on social media to celebrate husband Patrick Mahomes as he’s headed to the Super Bowl.

The fitness entrepreneur took to Instagram on Monday to laud the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s win at the AFC championship game. In her post, Brittany shared a recap video of the event featuring Patrick running off the field and towards the camera.

On the sidelines, he was seen kissing his spouse and their one-year-old daughter , Sterling, who was wearing an outfit featuring her father’s football jersey number.

The recap went on to show a picture of the mother and daughter on the sidelines, and another of Brittany and Patrick’s two-month-old son, Patrick III, also known as “Bronze,” watching the game on a television.

The video continued with a clip of Brittany and her daughter cheering with fellow football fans.

Brittany’s post ended with two photos of her, Sterling, and Patrick on the field, one of which included the football star holding his championship trophy.

The 27-year-old also praised her husband in the caption, writing: “So. Dang. Proud. OF YOUUUU,” along with a red heart emoji. Patrick responded to the video in the comments with three red heart emojis.

The personal trainer then reshared the video on her Instagram Story , with the caption: “My everything.”

As of 31 January,  Brittany’s video has more than 130,000 likes, with fans in the comments praising her for supporting Patrick and their family.

“Thanks for holding it down momma. He doesn’t do it without you!” one wrote.

“Your family is so humble, and real,” another added. “ Love watching you guys grow together and sharing your life with all of us. Blessings!

A third said: “Thank you for helping Patrick do his thing! KC [loves] him.”

Patrick and Brittany met in high school and started dating when the now-quarterback was in the 10th grade. They welcomed their first child, Sterling, in 2021 and announced the birth of their second, Bronze, in November 2022.

In March 2022, the pair officially tied the knot at a ceremony in Hawaii. Brittany opened up about her nuptials one month later during an Instagram Q&A, in which she responded to a fan who asked why she and Patrick opted for a destination wedding.

“We have just loved it ever since!” she explained, via People , noting that Hawaii was the first place they vacationed together. “The weather and views are just perfection there! I wanted somewhere where people couldn’t just pull up to lol.”

The Kansas City Chiefs secured their trip to the Super Bowl for a third time in four years on Sunday after their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals . At the game, Patrick finished with two touchdowns and 326 passing yards. His win also comes a week after he sprained his ankle during the NFL playoffs .

