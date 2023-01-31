Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Discovering Seattle Washington: Solo Drinking SpotsSom DuttSeattle, WA
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Panthers owner David Tepper admits mistake of hiring 'CEO-type' HC in Matt Rhule
Despite his background as a short order cook, Matt Rhule’s soup was a bit too convoluted for the Carolina Panthers. And on Tuesday, owner David Tepper admitted that. Tepper chopped it up a bit with reporters following the introductory press conference for his new head coach Frank Reich. When asked about his well-documented preference for an offensive-minded head coach, the billionaire said teams have to go with the flow of the league’s ever-changing (and one-sided) rules.
Kingsbury to Coach Cowboys? Will McCarthy Buy A 1-Way Ticket Out of Thailand?
Does Kliff Kingsbury want to work for Mike McCarthy's Cowboys? Maybe all he needs is to buy that one-way ticket out of Thailand.
Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco says he would fly coach and buy fake jewelry to save money while playing in the league
Chad Ochocinco told Shannon Sharpe that there was no need to spend money on jewelry or flying private when your name has value.
‘The Rock’ Shouts Out Travis Kelce for Post-Game Quote
The Chiefs tight end called the Cincinnati mayor a ‘jabroni’ after the team’s win.
sportszion.com
Tom Brady’s teammates mocked him during emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, possibly leading Buccaneers’ QB to retire from NFL
Tom Brady retired on Wednesday after a disappointing season playing for the Buccaneers. The NFL GOAT was undoubtedly under the pump after his haters had accused him of the Buccaneers’ downfall. Many people pointed out that his age- being a 45-year-old player- that did not allow him to play swiftly and made a meal out of accessible scoring opportunities. There is more to it, as multiple sources claim that Tom Brady’s teammates were no less than haters in the worst of times of TB12. All the hate might have pushed Tom to retire!
Yardbarker
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen
There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
49ers’ Nick Bosa Has Hilarious Take on Super Bowl LVII QB Matchup
Everybody’s looking forward to watching Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts square off—well, almost everybody.
Huskies Get 4-Star WR Taeshaun Lyons Signed; Await QB Decision
The Bay Area receiver brings a confident approach.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: How Eagles, Seahawks and other teams with two first-round picks should approach draft night
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than three months away. CBSSports.com explores how teams with two first-round selections could approach Thursday night, with the intention of exploring the same topic closer to draft night to see how the thought process may have changed. Detroit Lions: Nos. 6 and 18 overall.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Set to Join Broncos, Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos are "finalizing compensation" to acquire former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton to become the team's new head man, per multiple reports Tuesday. The Broncos will send a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Payton and a Saints 2024 third-round selection. Payton...
Report: Those Close To Tom Brady Believe He's Leaning One Way About Future
Ever since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season ended at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, the future of Tom Brady has been one of the primary talking points around the NFL. There are still several options on the table for how Brady could opt to spend next fall. He ...
2023 NFL Draft: Projecting all 31 first-round picks
Tom Brady retired and there’s a chance another titanic move could come of Green Bay, where Aaron Rodgers weighs dropping
FOX Sports
Can Texans get Alabama’s Bryce Young at No. 2? AFC South mock draft
The 2022 NFL season isn't quite over yet — Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles is Feb. 12 (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) — but most teams, including all those in the AFC South, have shifted focus to 2023. Draft prep...
chatsports.com
Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Trevon Diggs Holdout? Coaching Changes? Dak Trade? Sign Tremaine Edmunds?
The latest Dallas Cowboys news is centered around Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and the fact that he will be calling plays for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense this offseason. We also discuss the looming Trevon Diggs contract situation and if that could affect how the Cowboys approach NFL free agency. Could the Cowboys sign Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down all the latest Cowboys rumors and news on today’s show. Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 1