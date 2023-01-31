ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Panthers owner David Tepper admits mistake of hiring 'CEO-type' HC in Matt Rhule

Despite his background as a short order cook, Matt Rhule’s soup was a bit too convoluted for the Carolina Panthers. And on Tuesday, owner David Tepper admitted that. Tepper chopped it up a bit with reporters following the introductory press conference for his new head coach Frank Reich. When asked about his well-documented preference for an offensive-minded head coach, the billionaire said teams have to go with the flow of the league’s ever-changing (and one-sided) rules.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tom Brady’s teammates mocked him during emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, possibly leading Buccaneers’ QB to retire from NFL

Tom Brady retired on Wednesday after a disappointing season playing for the Buccaneers. The NFL GOAT was undoubtedly under the pump after his haters had accused him of the Buccaneers’ downfall. Many people pointed out that his age- being a 45-year-old player- that did not allow him to play swiftly and made a meal out of accessible scoring opportunities. There is more to it, as multiple sources claim that Tom Brady’s teammates were no less than haters in the worst of times of TB12. All the hate might have pushed Tom to retire!
TAMPA, FL
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen

There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
BUFFALO, NY
Sean Payton Set to Join Broncos, Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos are "finalizing compensation" to acquire former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton to become the team's new head man, per multiple reports Tuesday. The Broncos will send a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Payton and a Saints 2024 third-round selection. Payton...
DENVER, CO
Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Trevon Diggs Holdout? Coaching Changes? Dak Trade? Sign Tremaine Edmunds?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news is centered around Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and the fact that he will be calling plays for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense this offseason. We also discuss the looming Trevon Diggs contract situation and if that could affect how the Cowboys approach NFL free agency. Could the Cowboys sign Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down all the latest Cowboys rumors and news on today’s show. Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase.
