What is a ‘green comet’ and where can you see it?

A green comet is due to make its first Earth approach in 50,000 years, and will be visible for those in the Northern Hemisphere , on 31 January and every night this week if skies are clear.

Green comets are icy space rock that melt when flying close to the sun and, thanks to specific gases, release a green trail when the sun’s UV rays pass through them.

The one passing by Earth is called Comet C/2022 E3 and forecasts suggest that the best time for UK viewers will be early Wednesday morning at around 4am.

