Nia Long Says “I Have My Eye On One Person” Following Split From Ime Udoka

Nia Long recently visited the Drew Barrymore Show , where she opened up a bit about dating following her public split from Celtics coach Ime Udoka .

Back in September 2022, Long called it quits after finding out her long time partner was allegedly having an affair with a team staffer. Now, the Hollywood star has revealed that she has, indeed, been thinking about getting back into the dating pool.

“I have my eye on one person,” The Best Man actress revealed before adding, “and no I’m not saying. I’m never telling.”

Barrymore and Long then spoke about dating apps and what kind of guys they like.

As Barrymore mentioned that she’s dated actors, directors and musicians before — Long cut in with, “I love an artist.”

Following the public break up from Udoka, Nia has been spotted out on various occasions. She was recently seen flicking it up with R&B crooner Omarion at the red carpet premiere of her film You People .

The 52-year-old immediately told social media: “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF,” as many thought she was now dating the former B2K member .

Just days later, the Soul Food lead was seen living it up in Dubai with her friend Terrance J, as the two accessorized with a purple McLaren.

Long can be seen getting into the luxury car and then being escorted out by the former 106 & Park host — to which the two share a laugh.

The two, amongst many other stars, were in the country for Beyoncé’s illuminating performance at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort.

As Nia has maintained her single status, she continues to thrive with her latest films including T he Missing , the aforementioned You People , and limited series The Best Man: Final Chapters .

Watch Long give a dating update above.