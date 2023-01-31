Bas Reveals Upcoming Album Title, ‘We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F**ked Up’

Bas is gearing up for the release of his next album, as the 35-year-old shared the title via Twitter this week.

The Dreamville rapper’s fourth studio album is called We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F**ked Up , as seen in his Monday evening (Jan. 30) tweet. There is currently no set release date, but it’s fair to assume it will be coming in the near future as the Too High To Riot artist shared his new single “ Diamonds ” with an accompanying video this past Tuesday (Jan. 24).

The two-time Grammy nominee hasn’t released a full-length album since 2018’s Milky Way , highlighted by “Boca Raton” featuring A$AP Ferg and “Tribe” featuring J. Cole . In the interim, he shared the 2019 EP Spilled Milk 1 with appearances from labelmates Earthgang , JID , Ari Lennox , and more.

That same year he appeared on Dreamville’s compilation project Revenge Of The Dreamers III , and helped to lead the rollout with the Grammy-nominated single “Down Bad.” After sparse features over the next few years, he delivered another EP in 2022 titled [BUMP] Pick Me Up . The four-song effort was led by the J. Cole and Lil TJay -assisted single “The Jackie” and also featured Gunna , Ari Lennox, and Galimatias.

Dreamville has had consistent output over the years with J. Cole’s The Off-Season in 2021 followed by Earthgang’s Ghetto Gods , JID’s The Forever Story , and Ari Lennox’s Age/Sex/Location in 2022. Time will tell when Bas releases We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F**ked Up , but the runway is definitely open for him to take off.