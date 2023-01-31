ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-vehicle crash closes I-196 business loop for hours

By Anna Skog
 2 days ago

HOLLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three vehicles were involved in a crash that closed the Business Loop I-196 near Holland for over two hours Tuesday.

It happened around 10:44 a.m. at the intersection of the I-196 Business Loop and 104th Avenue in Holland Charter Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigation showed that a semi-truck was headed east on Business Loop I-196 when a southbound 2014 Dodge Caravan drove through the intersection on a red light. The two crashed in the intersection, causing the semi-truck to lose control, drive across the median and hit a 2018 Mazda 3 that was headed west on Business Loop I-196.

The driver of the Caravan, a 56-year-old Zeeland woman, and the driver of a Mazda, a 75-year-old Zeeland man, both complained of pain from the accident but were checked by first responders and not taken to the hospital. The driver of the semi-truck, a 49-year-old Muskegon man, was not injured.

Both directions of I-196 Business Loop near 104th Avenue was closed for over two hours so responders could clear the road. The road has since reopened.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

