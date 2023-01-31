‘King of the Hill’ Revival Officially Ordered at Hulu

“ King of the Hill ” is officially returning. Hulu ordered a revival of the beloved Fox animated series.

Created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, “King of the Hill” is an animated sitcom about the Hills, a working-class family in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas, and their neighbors and friends. Judge led the voice cast of the original series, which ran from 1997 to 2009 on Fox for 13 seasons, as Hill family patriarch Hank. Other cast members included Kathy Najimy as Hank’s wife, Peggy, Stephen Root as their neighbor Bill, Pamela Adlon as their teen son Bobby, Johnny Hardwick as the local conspiracy theorist Dale, and Lauren Tom as Minh and her daughter Connie. Most of the original cast is expected to return for the revival; the main cast of the original series also included Brittany Murphy, who died in 2009, as the Hill’s niece Luanne.

“We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago,” Craig Erwich, president of Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said in a statement. “This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.”

The revival series has been in the works since 2017, after a reunion of the original cast at the San Francisco Sketchfest to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary. Saladin Patterson, the creator of ABC’s “The Wonder Years” reboot and an executive producer on FX’s “Dave,” will take over as showrunner for the new series, in addition to executive producing with Daniels and Judge through their Bandera Entertainment banner. Dustin Davis also executive produces for Bandera, while Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein executive produce for 3 Arts. 20th Television Animation produces the show for Hulu.

“Yeah, man I tell you whot man, that dang Ol’ Greg, talking about ‘O.G.’ and then that Mike Judge … Inspirations, man … the original show, dang ol’ classic … Got my kids, man, walking around talking about ‘That’s my purse! I don’t know you!’ Feeling blessed, man, I tell you whot ‘Feel so Good’ is a great song, I don’t care what no-dang-body says …” Patterson said in a statement.

Since its original release, “King of the Hill” has received acclaim for its writing and the performances from the voice cast. During its original run, the series won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated program.

“King of the Hill” isn’t the only Fox animated series to get the revival treatment at Hulu; “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is also bringing back his classic cult series “Futurama” in a 20-episode revival that will reunite the original cast — including John DiMaggio as Bender, after a controversy over pay .