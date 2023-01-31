ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Cars 108

Flint’s Bishop Airport Receives $3.5M Grant To Make Major Repairs

One of the best things about the Genesee County area is Flint's Bishop International Airport. The convenience of avoiding intense traffic to Detroit or, the ease of getting through security and exiting after arrival. It's quick & efficient... and now, receiving a much-needed repair funding. What upgrades will Bishop International...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Michigan Man Details the Day Camp Copneconic Staff Members Saved His Life

*The following interview has been edited for length and clarity. Last month, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay motionless on the field at Paycor Stadium after suffering a cardiac arrest, Austin Poley was all too familiar with the uncertainty that would follow the 24-year old’s collapse. He too had experienced a similar event firsthand.
FENTON, MI
WNEM

Flint woman wins $300K on scratch-off

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint woman won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket. Renae Shelby, 56, purchased her winning ticket at Khouris Market, 3239 Davison Road in Flint. It was an Emerald Green Wild Time instant game from the Michigan Lottery. “I always purchase my tickets from the same self-serve...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Awesome All Michigan Line Up Coming To The Machine Shop

A night of pure Michigan music is coming to the world-famous Machine Shop in April 2023. The show will feature Shallow Truths, Avalon Black, and Werewolves. This will be the first time ever that fans can see Shallow Truths at The Machine Shop. Avalon Black has rocked The Shop on numerous occasions, and Werewolves is the all-original music project of the area's favorite cover band, Jon Fett Quartert. This night will also mark the debut performance of Werewolves at The Machine Shop.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Workday 108 Trivia For the Week of January 30, 2023

According to a survey of pet owners, about 40% have done this on their pet's behalf since the beginning of 2023. They've made a New Year's resolution for their pet. Congratulations to today's winner, Deborah Porter from Frankenmuth. 1871 Restored Train Depot is Now Unique Michigan Airbnb: Look. Located in...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Cars 108

How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?

Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
NOVI, MI
wkzo.com

GM employees get record setting profit sharing checks

DETROIT, MI — General Motors Co. said Tuesday it will deliver its largest profit-sharing payouts ever to employees in February. Approximately 42,300 eligible GM hourly workers will receive $12,750, according to the company’s financial results released Tuesday. Employees will see the bonus money in their Feb. 24 paychecks,...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

No new sentence for man convicted in 1992 Flint homicide – at least yet

FLINT, MI – A Genesee County judge has denied a request for a new sentence by a man convicted in a drug-related killing when he was 16 years old. Circuit Court Judge Brian S. Pickell on Tuesday, Jan. 31, denied a motion for resentencing in the case of Darwin Davell Page, a 46-year-old inmate at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer where he is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

A Look Back At 9 Classic Flint TV Commercials

If you are a Michigander from the Flint area or Saginaw area - chances are if I say Al Kessel you know exactly who that is. How do we know him? From his TV commercials for Kessel Food Markets. What about Mel Farr? Now there is a blast from the past. I cannot be the only one who remembers Mel Farr (Superstar) wearing a cape and flying in his local television commercials. Do you remember the jingle? I do - Mel Farr Superstar for a Farr better deal!
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
