Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
Flint’s Bishop Airport Receives $3.5M Grant To Make Major Repairs
One of the best things about the Genesee County area is Flint's Bishop International Airport. The convenience of avoiding intense traffic to Detroit or, the ease of getting through security and exiting after arrival. It's quick & efficient... and now, receiving a much-needed repair funding. What upgrades will Bishop International...
Michigan Man Details the Day Camp Copneconic Staff Members Saved His Life
*The following interview has been edited for length and clarity. Last month, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay motionless on the field at Paycor Stadium after suffering a cardiac arrest, Austin Poley was all too familiar with the uncertainty that would follow the 24-year old’s collapse. He too had experienced a similar event firsthand.
WNEM
Flint woman wins $300K on scratch-off
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint woman won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket. Renae Shelby, 56, purchased her winning ticket at Khouris Market, 3239 Davison Road in Flint. It was an Emerald Green Wild Time instant game from the Michigan Lottery. “I always purchase my tickets from the same self-serve...
One of Flint’s Magnificent Historic Mansions Can Be Yours for Under $500K
When it comes to historic neighborhoods in Michigan, it’s hard to beat the area known as the College Cultural Area in Flint. The elegant architecture has kept the homes some of the most sought-after in the area for years, and now you can call one of them home. I...
WILX-TV
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Michigan’s Eloise Asylum Offers Frightening Valentine Date Night
Valentine's Day is coming up so start making your plans now. Valentine's Day for most people consists of chocolates and flowers followed by dinner and a movie. Why not do something a little more fun and extreme this year? Eloise Asylum in Westland has just the thing. Eloise Asylum Haunted...
Awesome All Michigan Line Up Coming To The Machine Shop
A night of pure Michigan music is coming to the world-famous Machine Shop in April 2023. The show will feature Shallow Truths, Avalon Black, and Werewolves. This will be the first time ever that fans can see Shallow Truths at The Machine Shop. Avalon Black has rocked The Shop on numerous occasions, and Werewolves is the all-original music project of the area's favorite cover band, Jon Fett Quartert. This night will also mark the debut performance of Werewolves at The Machine Shop.
Arizona woman challenges grandson’s arrest in Saginaw street party
SAGINAW, MI — At 16, Keon D. Sanders’ life was upended. His mother having died, he left behind Saginaw for the warm, dry-heat climate of Arizona to live with his grandmother. Less than a year later, Keon visited Saginaw to attend his great-grandmother’s funeral. Before he could return...
Workday 108 Trivia For the Week of January 30, 2023
According to a survey of pet owners, about 40% have done this on their pet's behalf since the beginning of 2023. They've made a New Year's resolution for their pet. Congratulations to today's winner, Deborah Porter from Frankenmuth. 1871 Restored Train Depot is Now Unique Michigan Airbnb: Look. Located in...
Ann Arbor police clarify misinformation being shared on social media surrounding death of Pioneer HS student
As the investigation continues into the death of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson, police are clearing up some “misinformation” surrounding her death. The 15-year-old was reported missing over the weekend and found dead Monday.
How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?
Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
fox2detroit.com
Thieves hit Detroit car dealership 13 times despite security measures
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A break-in early Wednesday is the 13th one a Detroit car dealership has experienced. "They're going to deal with someone who's not like me and who knows what's going to happen," said Mary Colon, who owns C&M Auto Sales. Colon has been in business for 18...
'Alarming' disappearance of 3 Michigan rappers has police seeking help
Three Michigan rap artists who were scheduled to perform at a Detroit club Jan. 21 haven't been heard from since the show was canceled that day. The now 10-day search has become a multi-agency investigation involving police departments in Detroit, Oscoda, Melvindale and Warren. "The fact that the three of them are missing together...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
wkzo.com
GM employees get record setting profit sharing checks
DETROIT, MI — General Motors Co. said Tuesday it will deliver its largest profit-sharing payouts ever to employees in February. Approximately 42,300 eligible GM hourly workers will receive $12,750, according to the company’s financial results released Tuesday. Employees will see the bonus money in their Feb. 24 paychecks,...
No new sentence for man convicted in 1992 Flint homicide – at least yet
FLINT, MI – A Genesee County judge has denied a request for a new sentence by a man convicted in a drug-related killing when he was 16 years old. Circuit Court Judge Brian S. Pickell on Tuesday, Jan. 31, denied a motion for resentencing in the case of Darwin Davell Page, a 46-year-old inmate at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer where he is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder.
A Look Back At 9 Classic Flint TV Commercials
If you are a Michigander from the Flint area or Saginaw area - chances are if I say Al Kessel you know exactly who that is. How do we know him? From his TV commercials for Kessel Food Markets. What about Mel Farr? Now there is a blast from the past. I cannot be the only one who remembers Mel Farr (Superstar) wearing a cape and flying in his local television commercials. Do you remember the jingle? I do - Mel Farr Superstar for a Farr better deal!
Police, car dealership team up to help Oakland County woman who returned $15k in cash she found while walking to work
Efforts are underway to help a good Samaritan in Oakland County after she returned a bag full of cash she found at a gas station during her walk to work last week.
