This Exciting Hobby In Montana Is Gaining In Popularity
The sports card and collectibles hobby has blown up over the past few years, and Montana, is no exception. There has been a renewed interest in the industry from both the manufacturers and collectors. I recently spoke with Jason Rivers from Zootown Sports Cards about the renewed interest. It definitely...
If You Really Want To Be Heard In Missoula, Check Out This Site
The big news in Missoula today was that the city council voted overwhelmingly to narrow Higgins Avenue to three lanes. If this idea comes as a surprise, it shouldn't, because this project has been in the works for over a year. If you don't agree with the decision, I'd make the same recommendation to you as if you didn't know about it in the first place.
Very High Traffic Desirable Missoula Plot Just Offered For Sale
Another very high-traffic plot of land has been offered for sale in Missoula, and for a cool two and a half million dollars, it could be yours. The aftermath of Covid in the local real estate market seems to keep digging away at our little mountain town. There has been so many local business and homes that have been bought and sold in the last few years that it's hard to keep track.
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
Do Montanans Care About What That Groundhog Says about Winter?
In the words of weatherman Phil Connors, "Well...It's groundhog day again." The day that everyone seems to care what a rodent on the east coast has to say. Well, almost everybody. Montanans tend to scoff at the annual prediction from Punxsutawney Phil. When that celebrity fuzz ball somehow predicts the...
Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
montanarightnow.com
Legislators at odds with Missoula over housing as wealthy move in
As more data comes in, it’s clear that college-educated, out-of-state, high-earning remote workers have been pouring in to Missoula County and boosting housing prices while displacing the people that live here. And even though Missoula has undergone an unprecedented housing construction boom in the last few years, state lawmakers are introducing bills aimed at reducing barriers to construction.
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award
Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
Pros and Cons of the Higgins Avenue Project in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke to Scott Billadeau, co-owner of Liquid Planet in downtown Missoula on Tuesday about his strong opposition to the City of Missoula’s ‘Road Diet’ proposal for Higgins Avenue. After attending a recent city council meeting, Billadeau put together a ‘synopsis...
How Missoulian Are You? Play Our Bingo Now!
Let's settle this once and for all. We've poked the bear recently with questions about who qualifies or deserves to be called a "Missoulian" and the same goes for being considered a "Montanan" too. Some will tell you you're only a Montanan if you were born here. But if you...
Here’s How to See Little Big Town in Missoula For Free!
Tickets go on sale to the general public to see Little Big Town at the Kettlehouse Theater first thing Friday morning. Logjam Presents announced last week that the Grammy Award winners will be stopping in Missoula in mid-June as one of the stops on their "Friends of Mine Tour." The...
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
There’s Another Valuable Way To Get Emergency Help In Missoula
If you are in need of emergency assistance in Missoula County, dialing 9-1-1 is the traditional way to get the help you need. There is now another option available. If you are in need of assistance and not able to speak with an operator, you can text 9-1-1 for help. In Missoula County texting 9-1-1 is available.
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Do You Know About This ‘Sneaky’ Snowshoeing Trail in Missoula?
Winter sports in and around Missoula often focus on downhill skiing and snowboarding. Then, you have those that are interested in cross-country skiing. Further down on the list is snowshoeing. Some outlets are reporting that snowshoeing’s popularity is on the rise while other data suggests it’s on the decline.
False Reports for Uncleared Snow Slow Missoula Crew Responses
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The City of Missoula is asking for help after receiving many false reports for lack of cooperation in clearing city residential and commercial sidewalks. KGVO News spoke to Charmelle Owens, Missoula City Code Compliance Supervisor about the problem. The City is Getting False Reports About...
Missoula Woman Crashes Into Oncoming Traffic, Has 6th DUI Arrest
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to the area of Russell and Mount for a report of a two-vehicle crash. An officer spoke with fire and medical personnel who stated they believed the suspect vehicle was attempting to leave the scene. An...
One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm
If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
Missoula Man Arrested for Theft, Meth, and Fentanyl
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, Cody Clark was arrested for his part in stealing a flatbed trailer from a business on Racetrack Lane. A White Dodge Ram 2500 4-door truck with a Job Box and fuel tank in the back was on the flatbed trailer. The truck was valued at $90,000 and the flatbed trailer was valued at $8,000.
NBCMontana
Traffic delayed on I-90, east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — An accident on Interstate 90 has caused delays in east bound lanes at mile marker 118, east of Missoula. Officials are urging drivers to take an alternate route.
