Missoula, MT

Newstalk KGVO

This Exciting Hobby In Montana Is Gaining In Popularity

The sports card and collectibles hobby has blown up over the past few years, and Montana, is no exception. There has been a renewed interest in the industry from both the manufacturers and collectors. I recently spoke with Jason Rivers from Zootown Sports Cards about the renewed interest. It definitely...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

If You Really Want To Be Heard In Missoula, Check Out This Site

The big news in Missoula today was that the city council voted overwhelmingly to narrow Higgins Avenue to three lanes. If this idea comes as a surprise, it shouldn't, because this project has been in the works for over a year. If you don't agree with the decision, I'd make the same recommendation to you as if you didn't know about it in the first place.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Very High Traffic Desirable Missoula Plot Just Offered For Sale

Another very high-traffic plot of land has been offered for sale in Missoula, and for a cool two and a half million dollars, it could be yours. The aftermath of Covid in the local real estate market seems to keep digging away at our little mountain town. There has been so many local business and homes that have been bought and sold in the last few years that it's hard to keep track.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Legislators at odds with Missoula over housing as wealthy move in

As more data comes in, it’s clear that college-educated, out-of-state, high-earning remote workers have been pouring in to Missoula County and boosting housing prices while displacing the people that live here. And even though Missoula has undergone an unprecedented housing construction boom in the last few years, state lawmakers are introducing bills aimed at reducing barriers to construction.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award

Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Pros and Cons of the Higgins Avenue Project in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke to Scott Billadeau, co-owner of Liquid Planet in downtown Missoula on Tuesday about his strong opposition to the City of Missoula’s ‘Road Diet’ proposal for Higgins Avenue. After attending a recent city council meeting, Billadeau put together a ‘synopsis...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

How Missoulian Are You? Play Our Bingo Now!

Let's settle this once and for all. We've poked the bear recently with questions about who qualifies or deserves to be called a "Missoulian" and the same goes for being considered a "Montanan" too. Some will tell you you're only a Montanan if you were born here. But if you...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump

This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim

We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

False Reports for Uncleared Snow Slow Missoula Crew Responses

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The City of Missoula is asking for help after receiving many false reports for lack of cooperation in clearing city residential and commercial sidewalks. KGVO News spoke to Charmelle Owens, Missoula City Code Compliance Supervisor about the problem. The City is Getting False Reports About...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm

If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Arrested for Theft, Meth, and Fentanyl

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, Cody Clark was arrested for his part in stealing a flatbed trailer from a business on Racetrack Lane. A White Dodge Ram 2500 4-door truck with a Job Box and fuel tank in the back was on the flatbed trailer. The truck was valued at $90,000 and the flatbed trailer was valued at $8,000.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Traffic delayed on I-90, east of Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — An accident on Interstate 90 has caused delays in east bound lanes at mile marker 118, east of Missoula. Officials are urging drivers to take an alternate route.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
ABOUT

Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

