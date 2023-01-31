ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

92.9 WTUG

Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody

A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Law enforcement seek IDs in Chilton County burglary

The Maplesville Police Department is investigating a business burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for a business burglary. “The offense occurred, Wednesday, Feb. 1 between 2 - 3 a.m. at Maplesville Feed...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
myjrpaper.com

Arrest made after crash investigation

WINFIELD —Rusty Clark, 51, of Winfield, has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after a car accident in December of last year. According to police, tests showed that Clark’s alcohol blood level was above the legal limit at the time of the accident....
WINFIELD, AL
AL.com

ATM machines stolen from 3 Birmingham businesses; suspects sought

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect or suspects in several burglaries at Birmingham businesses. In all three cases, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, the suspects backed a vehicle up to the front door of the business, destroyed the doors and then stole the ATM machines and cash drawers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham man killed in multi-vehicle crash with semi truck

A 33-year-old man was killed in a Birmingham crash involving a semi truck. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Wednesday identified the victim as David Quinel Bishop. The crash happened at 6 p.m. Monday on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. Bishop was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

myjrpaper.com

Man arrested at school event

BRILLIANT — A high school basketball game was momentarily halted on Tuesday, Jan. 24, when a belligerent spectator caused a scene and was subsequently taken into custody by Brilliant Chief of Police Eddie Bryant. Stephen Smiley, of Brilliant, has been charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
BRILLIANT, AL
WAAY-TV

Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide

A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Police in Tuscaloosa Link Decades-Old Cases to Now-Dead Serial Rapist

Police in Tuscaloosa believe they have identified the man responsible for two brutal, decades-old sexual assaults as a now-dead serial rapist. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police believe Elliott L. Higgins traveled to the area once in 1991 and again in 2001 to judge the International Horn Competition, which was hosted by the University of Alabama both years.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

2 people arrested for delivering concealed drugs to Walker County Jail

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged after someone attempted to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail. Janice Niblett Johnson, 60, of Sumiton, brought protein drinks to the jail for inmate Nicholas Rice who is in custody for multiple charges, including trafficking fentanyl. The medical staff at the jail suspected the drinks and found they had been tampered with.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police searching for teenager who went missing Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend. According to BPD, Jamya Braxton was last seen in the 5000 block of 41st Way North wearing a multi-color bathrobe with pink slide sandals. She is described as being 5’3″, weighing between 150 and 160 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Woman shot and killed Tuesday night was pregnant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says a woman who was shot and killed Tuesday night was pregnant. The victim has been identified as Corieonna Shantrice Hines of Birmingham. She was 24. Two children were also shot during the incident. Birmingham Police were called to the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
