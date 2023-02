The Virginia Lottery today released its report on sports wagering activity submitted by licensed operators for the month of December 2022. Between December 1 and December 31, 2022, Virginians wagered $503,075,150 (“handle”) through fourteen licensed operators, 17.9% higher than last December when only eleven operators were active. A complete list of all approved operators can be found here, under the “approvals” tab.

