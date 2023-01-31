ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 1

fayeellis56
2d ago

My granddaughter and I ate dinner Monday night and it was plentiful and delicious. Lots of staff and they catered to my needs. No alcoholic beverages yet, but coming soon.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

NEW: SMOKE Bistro coming to The Pizitz Food Hall

A new smokehouse restaurant is coming to The Pizitz Food Hall, spearheaded by award-winning Birmingham restauranteur Chef Raquel Ervin. Keep reading to learn more about SMOKE Bistro and their mouthwatering menu!. Coming to The Pizitz Food Hall. SMOKE: Website | Facebook | Instagram. Location: The Pizitz Food Hall, 1821 2nd...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
theshelbyreport.com

Meat Depot By Fresh Value Opens Third Location In Northport, AL

Meat Depot, a grocery store affiliated with the Birmingham, Alabama-based supermarket chain Fresh Value, recently completed a deal to take over the Cost Kutter Grocery location in Northport, Alabama. Meat Depot will debut its store on Feb. 8 with a grand opening celebration. The festivities will begin at 8 a.m....
NORTHPORT, AL
Bham Now

Woodlawn Street Market, Pepper Place Market & more are back for 2023

We just received news about two of our favorite Saturday markets in Birmingham– both Woodlawn Street Market and Pepper Place Farmers Market will return in 2023! Here’s what you can expect for this year’s market season:. Pepper Place Market now open. Pepper Place, sponsored by Medical Properties...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville

A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

NOW HIRING: See why employees love working at Kroger Delivery in Birmingham

In mid-2022, Kroger Delivery began making grocery deliveries in the greater Birmingham area through their new distribution hub in Homewood. With fast delivery, kind faces and affordable prices on fresh, high-quality products, Kroger Delivery has already made a great impression in The Magic City. We spoke with Morgan Dale, a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

6 springtime farmers’ markets where you can support local

Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Portion of downtown Birmingham to close for movie shoot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A movie shoot will close a portion of downtown Birmingham Thursday, February 2. City officials said 23rd Street North will be closed at 1st Avenue North, 2nd Avenue North, and 3rd Avenue North while scenes for the film "The Shift" are completed. Roads are expected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tourcounsel.com

Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama

Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Movie filming in Birmingham to close busy street Feb. 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A well-traveled street in Birmingham is set to close all day on Feb 2. An advisory from the city stated film crews will be working that day, and because of that, 23rd Street at 1st, 2nd and 3rd avenues north will be closed. The movie "The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cahabasun.com

Trussville Business Happenings - February 2023

HOTWORX, 106 S. Chalkville Road, is celebrating its second anniversary in Trussville this month. It’s open 24 hours a day and specializes in infrared sauna workouts. 205-767-6767. Wiggins Insurance, 5971 Chalkville Mountain Lane, Suite A, is celebrating its 11th anniversary this month. 205-853-6429. The Three Earred Rabbit, 209 Main...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

New bowling and entertainment center coming to Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks in Hoover could be getting a new bowling and entertainment center. Discussions are happening now to possibly bring in 810 Billiards and Bowling to the old Whole Foods on Highway 31. This could be the first 810 Billiards & Bowling location in the state of Alabama.
HOOVER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy