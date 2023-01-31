ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

CBS New York

At least 6 killed after powerful tornado slams Alabama

A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. David Hill, sheriff for Autauga County, Alabama, confirmed to CBS News that there were at least six fatalities in the county. Ernie Baggett, emergency management agency director in Autauga County, Alabama, told CBS News that about 40 homes were damaged or destroyed. The tornado's destruction traversed a path of about 20 miles in the communities of Old Kingston and Marbury, Baggett said.Search and...
SELMA, AL
FanSided

3 Alabama football recruits who will have an immediate impact in 2023

Alabama football secured the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle but these three recruits will be vital to the Crimson Tide’s success immediately. Nick Saban has been known, whether actually or colloquially, to not take slights lightly. So when the Alabama Crimson Tide were left out of the College Football Playoff — rightfully so with two losses, it must be said — and labeled as having a disappointing season, we should’ve expected the storm coming. And it came on the recruiting trail.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theScore

Report: Saban turned away 2 players over big NIL money requests

While speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery on Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban revealed that he rejected two players after their name, image, and likeness requests turned out to be too expensive for his taste. Baker High School (Mobile) coach Steve...
MONTGOMERY, AL
On3.com

Yea Alabama launches as preferred NIL collective of Crimson Tide athletics

Yea Alabama has launched as the NIL collective for Crimson Tide athletics, with the backing of football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne. It’s a decisive move for Alabama athletics. While High Tide Traditions launched this past April as the inaugural collective in the Tuscaloosa market, it has been phased out. This is the first time the full power of the Alabama brand has been put behind an NIL-driven organization.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
