LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Shop With A Cop, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. It was chartered to assist children whose families are having economic hardships. Each child is teamed up with a police officer for the day with the intent of providing a positive experience dealing with members of law enforcement while having a memorable shopping experience before Christmas and before their return to school in the fall.

CALIFORNIA, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO