Police Arrest Man Following Barricade Situation In St. Mary’s County
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a man following a barricade situation Tuesday evening in St. Mary’s County. The suspect, identified as Dennis Andrew Gibson, 40, of California, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and numerous firearms violations. He is being held without bail at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.
Lexington Park Man Arrested And Released After Search Warrant Yields Fentanyl, Cocaine And Illegal Firearm
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Patrol Division, Emergency Services Team and K-9 Unit, executed search and seizure warrants at the 46000 block of Sue Drive in Lexington Park, as part of an ongoing narcotics distribution investigation.
School Resource Officer Investigating Possible Overdose At Benjamin Stoddert Middle School
WALDORF, Md. – On February 1, at 12:34 p.m., Charles County Emergency Medical Services responded to a home in Waldorf for the report of an overdose. Responders discovered a 14-year-old complaining of feeling ill after eating edibles that may have contained THC while at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. A...
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 23 – January 29, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,594 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 23-6228. On January 29, 2023, Det. Jernigan responded to the Peachtree Professional Center located at 10351 Southern Maryland...
Replica Firearm Recovered From Student At John Hanson Middle School
WALDORF, Md. – On January 31,a student at John Hanson Middle School notified school administrators that another juvenile student was possibly in possession of a gun at school. Administrators located the student and recovered a replica firearm from his backpack, which turned out to be a BB gun. A...
Three Juveniles Charged For Stealing Car With USB Cord, TikTok Challenge Trend On The Rise
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement Team arrested three juveniles for stealing a Kia. The suspects are two 14-year-old males and one 15-year-old male who all live in Bowie. On January 31, 2023, at approximately 10:45 pm, WAVE detectives...
Welcome 13 New Police Officers, Six From Charles County Graduate SMCJA Police Training
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is proud to announce six new officers will join the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after their graduation from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program. The officers were among a total of 16 candidates – one with Calvert County and six with St. Mary’s County – who graduated on January 27.
32-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed In Collision
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro. On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000...
Suspect Sought After Cat Found Alive In Dumpster Tied In Plastic Bag
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, around 4:25 p.m., deputies with the Twin Beaches Patrol responded to the 3900 block of Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a cat in a dumpster. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered the cat pictured had...
Calvert Director Of Public Safety Jackie Vaughan Retires After 42 Years Of Service
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) celebrated the retirement of Jacqueline “Jackie” Vaughan, director of Public Safety. Jackie retired after dedicating 42 years of faithful and loyal service to the citizens of Calvert County. Jackie started her career as a police...
Calvert County Commissioners Hold Swearing-In Ceremony For New Sheriff’s Deputy
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – At the January 24th meeting of the Calvert County Board of Commissioners, the members of the BOCC recognized the newly sworn-in Sheriff’s Deputy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Ricky Cox, in keeping with tradition, would host the swearing-in ceremony of Sheriff’s...
Susan Fischer Receives A ‘Sheriff’s Salute’ For 3 Blood Drive Fundraisers In Support Of Senior Deputy Flynt
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sheriff Ricky Cox and men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are proud to present CCSO civilian employee Susan Fischer a ‘Sheriff’s Salute’. Mrs. Fisher went above and beyond to initiate and plan not 1, not 2, BUT 3...
Calvert County Locations Provide Refuge As Warming Centers During Cold Temperatures
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, reminds citizens that locations throughout the county are open for people who need a warm, dry place to take temporary refuge from the cold. County community centers and library locations are available during regular...
Calvert County Man Is Lottery’s Newest Scratch-Off Millionaire
LUSBY, Md. – It’s become his habit, a 56-year-old husband, father and grandfather from Calvert County told Lottery officials, to always check the Maryland Lottery website before purchasing a scratch-off. A review to determine which instant games have a good selection of big cash prizes available helps him...
Shop With A Cop Thanks 2022 Contributors
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Shop With A Cop, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. It was chartered to assist children whose families are having economic hardships. Each child is teamed up with a police officer for the day with the intent of providing a positive experience dealing with members of law enforcement while having a memorable shopping experience before Christmas and before their return to school in the fall.
Calvert Public Safety Issues Animal Safety Alert Due To Severe Cold Weather
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Due to severe cold temperatures forecast for Calvert County, the Department of Public Safety has issued an animal safety alert through Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Animal owners or custodians are required to provide the following protections for the duration of the alert:. -Dogs and cats...
Leonard Chester “Tinky” Dement
Leonard Chester “Tinky” Dement, 93, of California, MD passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Born on January 12, 1930 in Great Mills, MD he was the oldest of eight children, born to the late George “Lenny” Dement and Doris Pilkerton Dement.
Timothy William Curtis Elmer
On January 25, 2023, Timothy William Curtis Elmer, 37, of Leonardtown, MD unexpectedly passed away. Timothy was born on November 4, 1985, to Timothy Elmer and Susan Yerdon in Watertown, NY. He worked as a Chef for Foodlion and Fitzies for seven years. Timothy married Morgan Elmer on October 18,...
CSM Inducts Students Into Region’s Newest Chapter Of Kappa Beta Delta Honor Society
LA PLATA, Md. – Several students were celebrated earlier this month when they were received into the Kappa Beta Delta Honor Society during an inaugural induction ceremony held at the La Plata Campus. The international society invites students to join Delta Phi – CSM’s new chapter of Kappa Beta Delta – because they are in the top 20 percent of their class.
Thelma Jean Boarman
Thelma Jean Boarman, 86, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 19, 2023 at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s. Thelma was born September 16, 1936 to Judson Hammond Pulliam and Gertrude Lavania Dudley. Thelma was one of nine children. After graduating high school Thelma married Thomas Howard Boarman on January 1, 1954 and together they had three children together, Daniel (Rocky), Randy, and Lena (Beth).
