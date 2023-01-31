ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Police Arrest Man Following Barricade Situation In St. Mary’s County

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a man following a barricade situation Tuesday evening in St. Mary’s County. The suspect, identified as Dennis Andrew Gibson, 40, of California, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and numerous firearms violations. He is being held without bail at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.
Lexington Park Man Arrested And Released After Search Warrant Yields Fentanyl, Cocaine And Illegal Firearm

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Patrol Division, Emergency Services Team and K-9 Unit, executed search and seizure warrants at the 46000 block of Sue Drive in Lexington Park, as part of an ongoing narcotics distribution investigation.
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 23 – January 29, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,594 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 23-6228. On January 29, 2023, Det. Jernigan responded to the Peachtree Professional Center located at 10351 Southern Maryland...
Welcome 13 New Police Officers, Six From Charles County Graduate SMCJA Police Training

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is proud to announce six new officers will join the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after their graduation from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program. The officers were among a total of 16 candidates – one with Calvert County and six with St. Mary’s County – who graduated on January 27.
32-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed In Collision

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro. On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000...
Calvert County Man Is Lottery’s Newest Scratch-Off Millionaire

LUSBY, Md. – It’s become his habit, a 56-year-old husband, father and grandfather from Calvert County told Lottery officials, to always check the Maryland Lottery website before purchasing a scratch-off. A review to determine which instant games have a good selection of big cash prizes available helps him...
Shop With A Cop Thanks 2022 Contributors

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Shop With A Cop, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. It was chartered to assist children whose families are having economic hardships. Each child is teamed up with a police officer for the day with the intent of providing a positive experience dealing with members of law enforcement while having a memorable shopping experience before Christmas and before their return to school in the fall.
Leonard Chester “Tinky” Dement

Leonard Chester “Tinky” Dement, 93, of California, MD passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Born on January 12, 1930 in Great Mills, MD he was the oldest of eight children, born to the late George “Lenny” Dement and Doris Pilkerton Dement.
Timothy William Curtis Elmer

On January 25, 2023, Timothy William Curtis Elmer, 37, of Leonardtown, MD unexpectedly passed away. Timothy was born on November 4, 1985, to Timothy Elmer and Susan Yerdon in Watertown, NY. He worked as a Chef for Foodlion and Fitzies for seven years. Timothy married Morgan Elmer on October 18,...
CSM Inducts Students Into Region’s Newest Chapter Of Kappa Beta Delta Honor Society

LA PLATA, Md. – Several students were celebrated earlier this month when they were received into the Kappa Beta Delta Honor Society during an inaugural induction ceremony held at the La Plata Campus. The international society invites students to join Delta Phi – CSM’s new chapter of Kappa Beta Delta – because they are in the top 20 percent of their class.
Thelma Jean Boarman

Thelma Jean Boarman, 86, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 19, 2023 at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s. Thelma was born September 16, 1936 to Judson Hammond Pulliam and Gertrude Lavania Dudley. Thelma was one of nine children. After graduating high school Thelma married Thomas Howard Boarman on January 1, 1954 and together they had three children together, Daniel (Rocky), Randy, and Lena (Beth).
