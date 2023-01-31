CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With the heavy lifting done, the F&M Bank Arena is just about ready for move-in day. This week, Miles Markiewicz, director of sales and marketing for the arena, joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about concerts, APSU basketball, hockey at the Ford Ice Center, and everything else that visitors can expect when the arena opens in July.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO