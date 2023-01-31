Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Former Lady Colonel Gilbert Signs With Midway University
After one season at Frontier College, former Christian County Lady Colonel Tenley Gilbert has signed to continue her softball career at Midway University. Gilbert hit .336 for Frontier in 2022 with five home runs and 20 RBIs. She also stole 19 bases in 21 chances. The middle infielder led her team in put-outs and assists in the field.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – UHA vs Hopkins County Central
After a short layoff due to the winter weather, the UHA Blazers were back in action Thursday night as they traveled to Mortons Gap to take on the Hopkins County Central Storm. YSE was there and got these pics of the action. Take a look. UHA vs Hopkins County Central.
yoursportsedge.com
Travis Perry Taking Aim at 4,000 Career Points
Only one other player in Kentucky high school basketball history has been there, and Lyon County’s Travis Perry is closing in on that elite territory. That territory is 4,000 career points. All-time scoring leader ‘King’ Kelly Coleman is currently the only player to have reached that milestone in a...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Make Just Enough Shots to Down UHA
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats and University Heights Academy Lady Blazers were two teams needing a win in the worst way coming into Monday’s game at Wildcat Gym. UHA held a four-point lead with a minute left but Trigg rallied for the 40-36 win to snap a season-long five-game losing streak.
yoursportsedge.com
Rebel Goalie Rager Selects Blue Mountain College
Todd County Central goalie Jonah Rager has followed up a successful high school career by opting to continue his soccer at Blue Mountain College in Mississippi. Rager earned All-District and All-Region honors between the pipes for Todd County Central, allowing just 14 goals in 22 games with 13 shutouts in the 2022 season.
yoursportsedge.com
Alliyah Thomas Gives Verbal to Run at Spalding University
Trigg County running senior Alliyah Thomas will continue to run in college after verbally committing to attend Spalding University in Louisville. Thomas was the lone senior on the Lady Wildcat cross country team in 2022. She racked up four top-10 finishes during the season and ran a personal best time of 21:56 at the Daviess County Classic.
Icy roads force Christian County school closures for second day
All public and private schools in Christian County will be closed again Wednesday because of icy road conditions and the potential for more precipitation. Hopkinsville Community College also will be closed. “The decision to remain closed to in-person instruction is due to the icy conditions and the forecast of additional...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Roads Remain Slick After Second Round Of Winter Weather
Christian County emergency officials are advising residents to stay off the roadways this morning to allow road conditions to improve. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says road conditions have not improved significantly since Tuesday, especially secondary roads. Graham says emergency crews were extremely busy Tuesday afternoon responding to...
whopam.com
I 24 WB blocked by semi accident
A non-injury accident involving a semi has stopped traffic near the 92 mm of I-24 West in Christian County. You’ll want to detour via Exit 1 or Exit 4 in Clarksville if you’re headed back to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 this morning.
wkdzradio.com
Four Injured In Trigg County Crash
A wreck on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection of Military Road sent four people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a westbound SUV on Roaring Springs Road ran off the road and overturned due to the icy roadway and their speed. Acree told the...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Country Club Lane Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane at the intersection of Cox Mill Road Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 8 am a car driven by 41-year-old Syedah Fitchett was hit by a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jeremy Boggess, of Hopkinsville, that was behind Fitchett at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and Country Club Lane.
Missing Kentucky man located
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported Wallace "Wally" Hall was last seen Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Greenville Road.
WBKO
Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KY 100 near West Valley Drive has been shut down due to a serious accident. Several emergency vehicles are on the scene and responding. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says they have received multiple calls of accidents on the county road where conditions are extremely hazardous.
clarksvillenow.com
F&M Bank Arena: What to expect when it opens this summer in Clarksville | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With the heavy lifting done, the F&M Bank Arena is just about ready for move-in day. This week, Miles Markiewicz, director of sales and marketing for the arena, joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about concerts, APSU basketball, hockey at the Ford Ice Center, and everything else that visitors can expect when the arena opens in July.
Most schools call off in-person classes Tuesday
The forecast for a wintery mix of freezing rain and sleet prompted most schools in Christian County to call off classes for Tuesday. Christian County Public Schools, Heritage Christian Academy and Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School all announced Monday afternoon that they will be closed Tuesday for in-person learning while following plans for non-traditional instruction.
whvoradio.com
Two Women Injured In Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Hucks parking lot and collided with a truck that was westbound on Pembroke Road. Two women in the car were treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to...
whopam.com
Fire destroys vacant Clarksville home
Fire destroyed a vacant home Wednesday night in Clarksville. The call came out just after 11 p.m. and officials from Clarksville Fire and Rescue say they arrived to find smoke and flames coming through the roof. No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is unknown.
wnky.com
1 dead after collision in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police say one man is dead following a collision in Simpson County. Around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a head-on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road. Police say a silver 2023 GMC Terrain driven by Albert Jones was...
wkdzradio.com
Country Club Lane Crash Sends Woman To The Hospital
A wreck on Country Club Lane at the intersection of Cox Mill Road sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 8 am a car was hit by a vehicle behind it at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and Country Club Lane. The driver...
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
Comments / 0