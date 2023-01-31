ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitty Hawk, NC

WITN

NEW INFO: Woman nabbed in Greenville for Washington Co. murder

The benefits millions of Americans received during the pandemic will soon come to an end. After nearly 3 years, the COVID-19 state of emergency will soon be ending. President Biden announced Monday he intends to stop it in may, which will impact benefits for millions of Americans, including folks here in the East.
GREENVILLE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Missing armed suspect now in custody

Update: We are continuing the search this morning and following up on leads. We do not believe there is any threat to the schools, however, we will have extra patrol in the the elementary schools throughout the day. Thank you for all the assistance and patience. *****. Update: At about...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby

Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WNCT

ENC stores fined for overcharging customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
RALEIGH, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group is now Outer Banks Health

Reflecting over two decades of purposeful growth and innovation, The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group announces that it will be united under the newly refreshed brand name Outer Banks Health. “It is our honor and privilege to strive to meet the health needs of Dare County residents and visitors,”...
DARE COUNTY, NC
allamericanatlas.com

17 Best Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia to Try Today

Here in the city, you’ll find some awesome eats from many different cuisines. We’ve tried to stick to either small chains or independent restaurants where possible, and all of them serve up a hearty portion of good feelings with their food!. Here is our selection of the best...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

New phase of construction project to impact intersection of Colington Road and US-158

On Jan. 31, the Town of Kill Devil Hills posted this update on impending changes to traffic patterns as a result of the ongoing Colington Road project throughout the month of February. This work will also impact the First Flight Schools complex. Traffic Alert from North Carolina Department of Transportation...

