A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
A Wanchese, North Carolina fishing captain led Currituck County Sheriff's Office deputies on a nearly 20-mile pursuit before crashing and firing a rifle toward the officers.
WITN
The benefits millions of Americans received during the pandemic will soon come to an end. After nearly 3 years, the COVID-19 state of emergency will soon be ending. President Biden announced Monday he intends to stop it in may, which will impact benefits for millions of Americans, including folks here in the East.
outerbanksvoice.com
Update: We are continuing the search this morning and following up on leads. We do not believe there is any threat to the schools, however, we will have extra patrol in the the elementary schools throughout the day. Thank you for all the assistance and patience. *****. Update: At about...
Police said there was a heavy police presence on the scene, which was in the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive off Dam Neck and London Bridge.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach teacher is out on bond after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a school. Virginia Beach police officers arrested Corporate Landing Middle School teacher John Dupont on January 26 after school staff told investigators he said, "I'm going to shoot up the school," but added that he didn't have a gun.
A prison investigation is underway after the wife of a prisoner at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake alleges that prison guards attacked her sleeping husband.
According to a press release, the chain will be opening on Feb. 2 at 721 N Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake.
carolinajournal.com
Critics of Currituck County's use of occupancy tax money submitted their final written arguments Monday to the N.C. Court of Appeals. Opponents say the county has been using the money for items other than permitted "tourism-related" expenses. A three-judge Appeals Court panel will hear oral arguments Feb. 8. Opponents of...
outerbanksvoice.com
Reflecting over two decades of purposeful growth and innovation, The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group announces that it will be united under the newly refreshed brand name Outer Banks Health. “It is our honor and privilege to strive to meet the health needs of Dare County residents and visitors,”...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A house fire is under investigation in Virginia Beach, the fire department said. Crews were called out to the 500 block of Longfellow Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Monday, which is in the Aragona Village section of the city. Arriving firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the residence, and fire began showing through the roof shortly afterward.
allamericanatlas.com
Here in the city, you’ll find some awesome eats from many different cuisines. We’ve tried to stick to either small chains or independent restaurants where possible, and all of them serve up a hearty portion of good feelings with their food!. Here is our selection of the best...
WITN
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - National Signing Day is Wednesday for high school football players but they started celebrating a day early at North Pitt. Ni’Jay Lee the Panthers star wide receiver is heading to play for Elizabeth City State next year. He said staying home is nice and he never thought he would be a college football player.
outerbanksvoice.com
On Jan. 31, the Town of Kill Devil Hills posted this update on impending changes to traffic patterns as a result of the ongoing Colington Road project throughout the month of February. This work will also impact the First Flight Schools complex. Traffic Alert from North Carolina Department of Transportation...
