ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cityandstateny.com

Could New York lead in movement for reparations?

After over 200 years of slavery in America and its ripple effects of centuries of continued systemic racism, the calls for reparations have increased. Amid efforts in multiple states to sort out reparations for Black Americans, state Sen. Jabari Brisport believes that New York can be a leader in compensating and reversing the damage of slavery. The Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus member is the sponsor of a bill in the state Senate that would form a reparations commission to study the harm slavery brought to the state and the multiple avenues of restitution for Black New Yorkers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State

The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
The Takeout

McDonald’s Isn’t Road Food in New York Anymore

If you’ve ever taken a road trip through New York State, you’ve driven on the Thruway, an approximately 500-mile system of highways that connect New York City to Buffalo, routing through Albany. The Thruway is efficient and straightforward. It’s also exceedingly boring—particularly the portion that connects Albany and...
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs

The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
MAYVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lawsuit continues to prevent cannabis dispensaries from opening in Rochester region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester region is still unable to open recreational cannabis dispensaries because of a federal lawsuit. The lawsuit claims that New York is discriminating against out-of-state businesses by prioritizing dispensary licenses for people who have marijuana convictions within New York. In November, a judge ruled in favor of the Michigan-based company that filed the lawsuit. That ruling prevents the state from issuing licenses in the regions of Western New York, the Fingers Lakes, Central New York, Brooklyn, and Mid-Hudson but not in Manhattan.
ROCHESTER, NY
New York Post

Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking $227B NY budget: Bail, migrants, gas stove ban

Gov. Hochul unveiled a record-breaking $227 billion budget proposal packed with progressive spending plans and controversial policies Wednesday — setting the stage for a showdown with state lawmakers for whom it still won’t be enough.  In an afternoon speech in the state Capitol’s Red Room in Albany, Hochul said she wanted to “make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York.”  “We set the table for what should be one of the most prosperous times in our state’s history. But if New Yorkers don’t feel safe, they can’t afford to buy a home, they can’t pay...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

New York Smokers Just Got $100s Worth Of Bad News For 2023

Governor Hochul announced her $227 billion state budget plan for 2023-2024 on February 1. While there are positive notes like pinning minimum wage to inflation, one proposed change has New York smokers furious. The average New York smoker will already spend more than $209,000 on cigarettes over their entire lifetime,...
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

Here’s Where To Buy Delicious Groundhog Meat In New York State

Looking to buy groundhog meat here in Upstate New York? What better way to celebrate Groundhogs Day than chowing down on delicious groundhog?. If you do a quick Google Search, you will find buying groundhog meat is pretty tough. Maybe it's easier to just hunt your very own groundhog or woodchuck. However, this is 2023 we are living in. The internet has shops for everything you can think of.
NEW YORK STATE
Hot 99.1

New York Parent Gets Ticket, Dirt Bike and 15-Year Old Grounded?

Have you ever been the kid that does something that your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old and just 'minding your own business' while riding...
Grant Johnson

What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend

(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

Hochul gives 2024 New York Budget Presentation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered the proposed 2024 New York State Budget from the Capitol Building in Albany at noon. Hochul presented the spending blueprint she plans to follow for New York State in the upcoming fiscal year, including initiatives such as public safety, mental health, housing, education, child care, climate change, health care, and transportation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy