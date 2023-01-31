ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinapanorama.com

Modjeska Simkins School accepting applications

School teaches state’s uncensored history and provides tools for more effective citizens. With school districts in Columbia, Charleston, and Greenville being sued by extremist lawmakers for teaching the truth about the state’s historic and systemic racism, the role of the Modjeska Simkins School of Human Rights matters more than ever.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Harbor commits to Gamecocks on National Signing Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nyckoles Harbor became a Gamecock Wednesday. UofSC greeted Harbor during National Signing Day. Harbor comes to the team from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C. Before signing with the Gamecocks he was speculated to potentially join Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, or Alabama. Notice a spelling or...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

No. 1 South Carolina wins 28th straight 87-69 over ’Cats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 14 points and 14 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina won its 28th straight game with an 87-69 victory over Kentucky on Thursday night. The Gamecocks (10-0 Southeastern Conference) stayed perfect at 22-0 and now head for an NCAA Tournament title game rematch at No. 5 UConn on Sunday.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Brookland-Cayce High School inducts educator into Hall of Fame

Brookland-Cayce High School has inducted its newest Hall of Fame member. Linda Bundrick-Brown was honored February 2 at the Annual Brookland-Cayce High School Educator Hall of Fame Gala at Seawell’s in Columbia. Bundrick-Brown officially retired from Lexington Two and Brookland- Cayce High in 2010 but has returned each year...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: A fashion show for the garden club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Next week, you have the opportunity to enjoy a vintage fashion show, a silent auction, bake sale, a delicious lunch, and the fellowship of other women who love a good garden club. Jeanette Smith is with the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia. And the group is holding a fundraising luncheon that includes getting to see several ladies (including me) in outfits from yesteryear.
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football: Where the Gamecocks Stack Up in Recruiting in the SEC

Signing Day has come and gone (both the Early and the Traditional), and college football fans are imagining all the different ways their team can go 15-0 on the way to a national championship. “The future is bright” is a common refrain this time of year on the college football calendar, but which teams can honestly say “we got better” after the 2023 recruiting period has ended? South Carolina football fans believe their program can answer with a resounding “Yes!”
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple students from Richland One high school sick after eating edibles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple C.A. Johnson High School students became sick after eating gummies on Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Richland School District One released the following statement regarding the incident:. “Eight C.A. Johnson High School students became sick at school today (February 1, 2023) after ingesting edibles/gummies. Two...
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football Adds to Defensive Back Depth with Sandy

The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football Hauls In NLI from Flipped QB Sellers

The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Wild Wednesdays with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every Wednesday for the month of February, we will go beyond the banks with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden for exclusive interviews with staff leading up to the highly anticipated unveiling of their Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center. We will learn...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy