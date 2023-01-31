Read full article on original website
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
carolinapanorama.com
Modjeska Simkins School accepting applications
School teaches state’s uncensored history and provides tools for more effective citizens. With school districts in Columbia, Charleston, and Greenville being sued by extremist lawmakers for teaching the truth about the state’s historic and systemic racism, the role of the Modjeska Simkins School of Human Rights matters more than ever.
South Carolina Adds DeAngelo Gibbs
South Carolina has reportedly added former top recruit DeAngelo Gibbs.
abccolumbia.com
Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
Jalewis Solomon Narrows Recruitment
Jalewis Solomon recently cut down his recruitment, and South Carolina remains among the mix of eleven.
WIS-TV
Harbor commits to Gamecocks on National Signing Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nyckoles Harbor became a Gamecock Wednesday. UofSC greeted Harbor during National Signing Day. Harbor comes to the team from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C. Before signing with the Gamecocks he was speculated to potentially join Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, or Alabama. Notice a spelling or...
WIS-TV
No. 1 South Carolina wins 28th straight 87-69 over ’Cats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 14 points and 14 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina won its 28th straight game with an 87-69 victory over Kentucky on Thursday night. The Gamecocks (10-0 Southeastern Conference) stayed perfect at 22-0 and now head for an NCAA Tournament title game rematch at No. 5 UConn on Sunday.
abccolumbia.com
Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
Columbia Star
Brookland-Cayce High School inducts educator into Hall of Fame
Brookland-Cayce High School has inducted its newest Hall of Fame member. Linda Bundrick-Brown was honored February 2 at the Annual Brookland-Cayce High School Educator Hall of Fame Gala at Seawell’s in Columbia. Bundrick-Brown officially retired from Lexington Two and Brookland- Cayce High in 2010 but has returned each year...
carolinapanorama.com
Brookland Baptist to celebrate 52th Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson
February 2023, Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr. will celebrate 52 years as Pastor of the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, SC. His home church for 52 years without any separation!. Records report that he is unique, because this usually does not happen in the Black Church! Instead of having a...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: A fashion show for the garden club
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Next week, you have the opportunity to enjoy a vintage fashion show, a silent auction, bake sale, a delicious lunch, and the fellowship of other women who love a good garden club. Jeanette Smith is with the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia. And the group is holding a fundraising luncheon that includes getting to see several ladies (including me) in outfits from yesteryear.
South Carolina Football: Where the Gamecocks Stack Up in Recruiting in the SEC
Signing Day has come and gone (both the Early and the Traditional), and college football fans are imagining all the different ways their team can go 15-0 on the way to a national championship. “The future is bright” is a common refrain this time of year on the college football calendar, but which teams can honestly say “we got better” after the 2023 recruiting period has ended? South Carolina football fans believe their program can answer with a resounding “Yes!”
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler makes strong recruiting pitch to 5-star athlete, major South Carolina target
Spencer Rattler is doing what he can to help South Carolina land 5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor is a major target for South Carolina and is one of the top players in the country who has not yet announced his commitment. Here’s what Rattler said Tuesday, just one day ahead...
WIS-TV
Multiple students from Richland One high school sick after eating edibles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple C.A. Johnson High School students became sick after eating gummies on Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Richland School District One released the following statement regarding the incident:. “Eight C.A. Johnson High School students became sick at school today (February 1, 2023) after ingesting edibles/gummies. Two...
South Carolina Football Adds to Defensive Back Depth with Sandy
The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
Heart disease leading cause of death for African Americans in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is one of the top causes of death in South Carolina. According to the Regional Medical Center, the prevalence of heart disease in the Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Countys is higher than the national average. "It's a significant...
South Carolina Football Hauls In NLI from Flipped QB Sellers
The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
WIS-TV
Multiple Midlands schools on remote learning Thursday after online threat, district provides update
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple schools in Midlands are on remote learning Thursday. A representative for Lexington One said River Bluff, Lexington High School, and the Lexington Tech Center are on e-learning for Thursday. The district representative said the switch was made after a threatening e-mail was sent. Richland School...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Wild Wednesdays with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every Wednesday for the month of February, we will go beyond the banks with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden for exclusive interviews with staff leading up to the highly anticipated unveiling of their Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center. We will learn...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Richland Library accepting submissions for annual “Kids in Print” publication
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Library is looking for young creatives whose work they can include in the library’s annual literary magazine, “Kids in Print”. Children and teens can submit their works of art to be included in the literary publication with over 60 contributors to be selected.
