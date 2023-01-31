Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
NBC Sports
5 potential landing spots for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as a 49er looks to be over – this time, for good. That’s not just a reference to Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday bluntly stated he doesn’t see a scenario in which Garoppolo returns to the Bay Area in 2023.
sportszion.com
Tom Brady’s teammates mocked him during emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, possibly leading Buccaneers’ QB to retire from NFL
Tom Brady retired on Wednesday after a disappointing season playing for the Buccaneers. The NFL GOAT was undoubtedly under the pump after his haters had accused him of the Buccaneers’ downfall. Many people pointed out that his age- being a 45-year-old player- that did not allow him to play swiftly and made a meal out of accessible scoring opportunities. There is more to it, as multiple sources claim that Tom Brady’s teammates were no less than haters in the worst of times of TB12. All the hate might have pushed Tom to retire!
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Centre Daily
Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
49ers coach doesn't see 'any scenario' of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to team
What will happen to Jimmy G? 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan answers the question on the quarterback's future of the team.
Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be back with 49ers in 2023 season
Garoppolo is set to become a free agent. The Celtics destroyed the Nets 139-96 on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 31 points and nine rebounds. Also from Wednesday, the Bruins rebounded from a three-game losing streak, defeating the Maple Leafs 5-2. The leading story of the day was Tom...
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Says this NFL Team Makes the Most Sense For Jimmy Garoppolo
Colin Cowherd: “Tampa makes sense to me for Garoppolo. Warm weather, Garoppolo doesn’t have a huge arm, good weather, good weapons, he knows Brady’s offense, he can come into the system they have, it all works, and he’d be the best quarterback in that division today if he went over there. It’s a good roster, it’s not a 'great' roster, it’s not Philadelphia, San Francisco, or Cincinnati, but it’s a good roster. He would not break the bank. Tampa makes a lot of sense. Garoppolo would win the division in Tampa in the current state of the awful NFC South, which is about as bad as any division I’ve ever seen. So, warm weather, Jimmy’s arm is not that lively, you’re taking over Brady’s system, he’s a good locker room guy, he’s gotten to a Super Bowl, he works well with veteran players, there would be a lot of ‘buy-in’ with Garoppolo, it makes a lot of sense.” (Full Video Above)
Centre Daily
New Coach DeMeco Ryans’ 3 Texans ‘No’s: No ‘Vampires,’ No Egos ... No QB?
The Houston Texans have their guy in new head coach in DeMeco Ryans, who has termed this his "dream job.''. Now to the process of making the culture and the roster a substantial bit more "dreamy'' as well. And how to begin the process of doing that? Ryans, the former...
Centre Daily
Taylor Decker Shares What He Told Duce Staley After Departure
The Detroit Lions have been able to enhance the culture of the locker room and the organization due to bringing in players and hiring coaches who fit the identify of the fanbase. Duce Staley quickly became accepted by supporters due to his grittiness and willingness to coach the running backs...
Centre Daily
Analyzing Tennessee’s Recruiting Approach With 2024 QBs
Every week it feels like Tennessee offers a new five-star quarterback or is getting a visit from one. That trend will likely continue with head coach Josh Heupel at the helm, with one recruiting class as an exception. The 2024 cycle has some talented gunslingers, yet the Volunteers haven't shown...
Centre Daily
Bills Have Multiple ‘Unsung Heroes’ After Wild Season, But One Name Emerges
If the 2022-23 Buffalo Bills were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Josh Allen, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver Stefon Diggs, safety Damar Hamlin and safety Jordan Poyer. Other key names included the likes of receiver Gabe Davis, and linebackers Matt Milano and...
Centre Daily
Cowboys ‘Unsung Hero’ Kearse to Surgery: ‘I Gave It Everything’
FRISCO - If the Dallas Cowboys were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Dak Prescott, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Ezekiel Elliott. But as the credits roll on, which player would earn the spotlight as...
Centre Daily
Social (Media) Justice: Patriots Poking Referees, Courtesy of LeBron James
The New England Patriots' season wasn't doomed by bad officiating, but more so an anemic offense, a slew of injuries and general dysfunction. But that doesn't change the fact that human referees suck. Possibly more than ever. In our rapid trend toward tech assisting every aspect of our daily lives,...
