Colin Cowherd: “Tampa makes sense to me for Garoppolo. Warm weather, Garoppolo doesn’t have a huge arm, good weather, good weapons, he knows Brady’s offense, he can come into the system they have, it all works, and he’d be the best quarterback in that division today if he went over there. It’s a good roster, it’s not a 'great' roster, it’s not Philadelphia, San Francisco, or Cincinnati, but it’s a good roster. He would not break the bank. Tampa makes a lot of sense. Garoppolo would win the division in Tampa in the current state of the awful NFC South, which is about as bad as any division I’ve ever seen. So, warm weather, Jimmy’s arm is not that lively, you’re taking over Brady’s system, he’s a good locker room guy, he’s gotten to a Super Bowl, he works well with veteran players, there would be a lot of ‘buy-in’ with Garoppolo, it makes a lot of sense.” (Full Video Above)

TAMPA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO