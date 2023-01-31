ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota

Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
MINNESOTA STATE
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference

You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
FARIBAULT, MN
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
FAA Investigating Plane Crash in Minnesota

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash that occurred in Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. The aircraft went down in Baytown Township, which is about six miles south of Stillwater. The...
STILLWATER, MN
Minnesota PD Develops Community Partnership to End Thefts

John Sherwin, Faribualt Police Chief, announced last month his department received some catalytic converter marking kits from the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau. On the KDHL AM Minnesota program he encouraged Faribault residents to stop by the lobby of the police department and pick up a free kit. Chief...
FARIBAULT, MN
Police Investigating Murder-Suicide That Took Place Near Mall in Minnesota

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that claimed the lives of three people. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says officers were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot in the area of I-494 and France Ave., which is about five miles west of the Mall of America. Officers were called to the parking lot on the report of a pick-up truck parked there with a person slumped over shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Owatonna Big Nine Girls Hockey Champions

The Owatonna Huskies defeated the Northfield Raiders 4-2 today (February 4, 2023) in Northfield. The win earned the Huskies the Big Nine Conference girls hockey title. The first period ended 1-1 with the Huskies striking first on a power play goal by Abby Vetsch (7), senior, assists to Samantha Bogen (24), junior and Ava Stanchina (24), senior, 59 seconds into the game.
OWATONNA, MN
Fire at Winjum’s Shady Acres Resort in Faribault

The Faribault Fire Department received a call late this morning from Winjum’s Resort in Faribault from a caller saying that they went into the restaurant and it appeared that there had been a fire sometime overnight. They added that the fire was out and that they wanted the fire department to come and look at it.
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Boys Basketball Makes Game Interesting

The Rochester John Marshall Rockets defeated Faribault 68-63 at Nomeland Gym this afternoon (February 4, 2023). The free throw line was definitely the difference as the Falcons had to foul late in their comeback effort but the Rockets did not shoot well from there in the second half. Final free...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault, MN
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

