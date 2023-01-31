Read full article on original website
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Minnesota Restaurant Has the Most Insane, Limited-Time Bloody Mary
People who love their bloody marys really LOVE their bloody marys. And bloody marys can be so versatile with how you make them. There are different levels of spice, you can add so many different toppings to it. And there's one restaurant in Minnesota where their bloody mary topping game is on point.
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
Take the 2023 Minnesota Super Bowl Snack Bracket Challenge
Sure, next weekend we'll be watching Super Bowl LVI Sunday evening, and we'll probably be laughing at some great commercials too -- but when it comes right down to it, isn't it all about the snacks & food?. Is there anything more that we think about and plan more than...
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
FAA Investigating Plane Crash in Minnesota
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash that occurred in Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. The aircraft went down in Baytown Township, which is about six miles south of Stillwater. The...
Minnesota PD Develops Community Partnership to End Thefts
John Sherwin, Faribualt Police Chief, announced last month his department received some catalytic converter marking kits from the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau. On the KDHL AM Minnesota program he encouraged Faribault residents to stop by the lobby of the police department and pick up a free kit. Chief...
Minnesota Police Save Puppy Thrown from Stolen Vehicle
This story makes me hate people and love people all in the same breath. Some people did something absolutely terrible to a defenseless animal. But a group of Minnesota police officers did the right thing and were able to help the animal involved. This is how police officers should do...
How Awful! Minnesota Carjackers Throw Puppy From Stolen Vehicle
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department went above and beyond the call of duty Monday evening, when Carjackers did the unimaginable. Monday evening around 11 pm, Ramsey County Deputies were in hot pursuit of a vehicle that was stolen. A 911 caller had reported that someone had been shot. The Carjacking...
Police Investigating Murder-Suicide That Took Place Near Mall in Minnesota
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that claimed the lives of three people. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says officers were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot in the area of I-494 and France Ave., which is about five miles west of the Mall of America. Officers were called to the parking lot on the report of a pick-up truck parked there with a person slumped over shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Wind Chill Advisory Tonight & Friday Morning for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for most of southern Minnesota in effect from 6:00 pm tonight through 9:00 am Friday morning. Overnight wind chills as low as -25 to -35 could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. This Wind Child...
Owatonna Big Nine Girls Hockey Champions
The Owatonna Huskies defeated the Northfield Raiders 4-2 today (February 4, 2023) in Northfield. The win earned the Huskies the Big Nine Conference girls hockey title. The first period ended 1-1 with the Huskies striking first on a power play goal by Abby Vetsch (7), senior, assists to Samantha Bogen (24), junior and Ava Stanchina (24), senior, 59 seconds into the game.
Fire at Winjum’s Shady Acres Resort in Faribault
The Faribault Fire Department received a call late this morning from Winjum’s Resort in Faribault from a caller saying that they went into the restaurant and it appeared that there had been a fire sometime overnight. They added that the fire was out and that they wanted the fire department to come and look at it.
Faribault Boys Basketball Makes Game Interesting
The Rochester John Marshall Rockets defeated Faribault 68-63 at Nomeland Gym this afternoon (February 4, 2023). The free throw line was definitely the difference as the Falcons had to foul late in their comeback effort but the Rockets did not shoot well from there in the second half. Final free...
