ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico debuts host-your-own town hall tool for new comprehensive plan

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0il8oC_0kXdzYIk00

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is debuting new tools to gather feedback on the direction of the county, designed to put the power to organize town halls in the hands of residents.

The effort is part of the county’s plan for its new comprehensive plan, which will be crafted over the next few years and is expected to guide land use until 2045.

Now, the county is encouraging residents to host their own town halls to gather feedback from neighbors on the direction of the county. That includes a “Meeting in a Box” toolkit, downloadable as a pdf document on the county website .

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The guide includes key demographic and economic information about the county, including an overview of the housing market.

Residents are encouraged to gather with neighbors, go over the information inside, then answer a series of open-ended questions about priorities for the 2045 plan. Once the feedback is gathered, organizers can send the completed packet to compplan@henrico.us .

Henrico detects first rabies case of 2023

The county is also promoting a community map that residents can comment on to highlight concerns in specific areas. Residents can leave geo-tagged comments drawing the county’s attention to infrastructure and development issues in specific neighborhoods.

So far, the map’s comments are mostly related to transportation and walkability, with many residents demanding expanded bike lanes, better sidewalks and more bus service.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a neighborhood already ripe with graffiti, one mural is now catching the attention of Richmond City Hall. Joshua Shaheen owns the home where the mural is on Monroe Street in Jackson Ward. “It brings some color, some life, to again this dingy alleyway. It covers...
RICHMOND, VA
sungazette.news

Measure would expand oversight of Va. swimming pools

A proposal by a local delegate to give a state agency more power to regulate public swimming pools has moved forward in Richmond. The measure by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) to give the Virginia Department of Health oversight over the water quality in pools on Jan. 26 passed a subcommittee of the House Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

GRTC considers safety measures, state delegate considers mandatory minimums after assaults on buses

"Our mission (in part) at GRTC is to provide safe transportation options. Over the years, we have installed partitions on our buses which offer a separation between operators and riders," Mason said. "Our training department conducts ongoing de-escalation training exercises, which aid in reducing verbal and physical conflicts. We also have enhanced direct communication between our dispatch team and operators on the street."
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

72K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy