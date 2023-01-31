ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schleicher County, TX

One fatality reported due to icy road conditions in Schleicher County

By Ashtin Wade
 2 days ago

SCHLEICHER COUNTY, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — One person lost their life on Jan. 30 outside of Eldorado.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Sherry Lynn Taylor of Eldorado was driving northbound on U.S. 277 in a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 around 9:40 p.m.

Investigations show that due to the icy roads, Taylor lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree approximately eight miles north of Eldorado. There was only one occupant and vehicle involved.

If you are planning on traveling today, Jan. 31, double-check the road conditions before you go out:

Map: Road conditions in the Concho Valley

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Wall VFD Vehicle Crashes on Dark, Icy Roadway

WALL – A Wall Volunteer Fire Department vehicle flipped on an icy roadway Wednesday morning on the way to a crash. Communications reports indicate Wall VFD's Rescue 101 flipped on US-87 near Roberts Rd. There are no injuries. According to reports, a 36 ft. green box truck had crashed...
WALL, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Icy Conditions Cause Crash on Loop 306 by Furniture Row

San Angelo first responders were called to the 4300 block of Houston Harte near Home Depot for a major vehicle crash around 2:30 p.m. According to law enforcement across radios, the vehicle hit a light pole in the median. San Angelo Fire Department and San Angelo EMS also responded to...
SAN ANGELO, TX
saisd.org

SAISD Schools Closed Thursday, February 2, 2023 Due to Inclement Weather

Due to expected continued precipitation and freezing temperatures throughout the night and early morning which cause dangerous driving situations such as black ice for our families, young drivers and staff members, San Angelo ISD campuses and offices will be CLOSED Thursday, February 2, 2023 for the safety of our students and staff.
KLST/KSAN

Our Water: National Weather Service

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service is in charge of creating models, weather data, and turning those into a forecast. The forecasts they generate are used to help cities prepare in the event of a weather storm. Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Castillo says, “We’re looking at different types of forecast models on our […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police: Black Ice Warning

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department is advising motorists there is black ice on the streets and roadways and that danger will remain until Thursday. In a social media post Tuesday morning, the SAPD shared, "The San Angelo Police Department would like to remind the public to please use extreme caution if traveling this morning. Due to the extreme cold temperatures, ice and snow have covered the roads and bridges, and they will be extremely slick. Please follow tips below:
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Amber Alert Issued for Toddler in Immediate Danger

The suspect is Jaeshaun Brown, 20. He is a Black man, 5’7″ and 130 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black clothing. The suspect vehicle is a white 2020 Honda Accord with the license plate number PJB2582. Call the San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

