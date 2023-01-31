One fatality reported due to icy road conditions in Schleicher County
SCHLEICHER COUNTY, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — One person lost their life on Jan. 30 outside of Eldorado.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Sherry Lynn Taylor of Eldorado was driving northbound on U.S. 277 in a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 around 9:40 p.m.
Investigations show that due to the icy roads, Taylor lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree approximately eight miles north of Eldorado. There was only one occupant and vehicle involved.
