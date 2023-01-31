(WKBN) — It is hard to overlook how warm January 2023 has been compared to what we typically think of for January temperatures. The overall average temperature for the month has been over 8° above normal! While there were some significantly warm afternoons, the night-time low temperatures have also been impressive. Average lows range from 18° to 22° during the month of January in the Youngstown area. Few days had low temperatures that were even within 5° of normal.

