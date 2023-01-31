Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Has it been ‘cloudier’ than normal in Youngstown this winter?
Anyone who has lived in Youngstown for a winter knows that most days are cloudy. In fact, during the winter months (December – February), Youngstown averages 66 cloudy days, which is 73.3% of the time. Overall, Youngstown averages 205 cloudy days per year. In other words, on average, the...
WYTV.com
Catholic Diocese of Youngstown reveals new logo
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has a new logo. The artwork was revealed Thursday. The coat of arms is described by the diocese in the following way:. The image is on a field of green, a traditional color of hope, with a wavy bar called...
ysusports.com
Penguins Announce February Signees
Youngstown State Head Football Coach Doug Phillips announced the signees for the Penguins' class of 2023 on Wednesday afternoon. Below is a list of who has signed to join the YSU program:. Vinny Ballone. Athlete. 6-5, 200. Lowellville High School. Lowellville, Ohio. High School: First-team All-Ohio Division VII selection…was named...
Ohio Craft Brewers Association trade show targets brewery needs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chris Verich wasn’t wearing his brewery-owner cap at the Ohio Craft Brewers Association’s annual conference this week. Instead, the owner of Cuyahoga Falls-based Ohio Brewing Co. was touting the Ohio Lottery, his other day job. “We just started signing up breweries,” he said.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
WYTV.com
Average Jan. 2023 low temp among warmest on record in the Youngstown area
(WKBN) — It is hard to overlook how warm January 2023 has been compared to what we typically think of for January temperatures. The overall average temperature for the month has been over 8° above normal! While there were some significantly warm afternoons, the night-time low temperatures have also been impressive. Average lows range from 18° to 22° during the month of January in the Youngstown area. Few days had low temperatures that were even within 5° of normal.
WYTV.com
Argument leads to police presence in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A large police presence temporarily surrounded a neighborhood, but officers quickly left the scene. Over a dozen police cruisers, both marked and unmarked, responded to the area of Glenwood Avenue and Lake Drive just after 5 p.m. Thursday. Police at the scene reported that two...
WYTV.com
Local grocer offering 10% produce discount to SNAP recipients
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Meijer store in Boardman is offering a 10% produce discount to SNAP recipients. The deal runs through March 31 and is available in-store only at stores in Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The discount is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meijer has...
WYTV.com
FirstEnergy building new transmission center in Valley
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN)- When the power goes out, you want to know that the people who will fix it, are as close as possible. FirstEnergy is building a new Transmission Service Center in North Jackson. It will be a place where they can keep special heavy-duty equipment and materials to service the high transmission lines you see on the big steel lattices.
WYTV.com
New location for behavioral services opens in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new place in the Mahoning Valley to help children and families in need. Alta Behavioral Healthcare has a new location along Western Reserve Road in Boardman. It had outgrown another nearby facility. The new space is bigger, which allows Alta to double its capacity and increase its counseling staff. That in turn helps the number of families it can serve.
WYTV.com
2 vacant buildings in downtown Niles to be demoed under new Ohio program
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio’s new Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program will provide the money to demolish two long-vacant buildings in downtown Niles. The former Robins Theater and Reisman’s Furniture buildings on South Main Street are among the 181 buildings in Trumbull County to be demolished through the program.
WYTV.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine touts modernized 911 network during stop in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine visited the Trumbull County Dispatch Center to discuss a new modernized 911 network. DeWine requested a total of $45.9 million for the next-generation technology. He has proposed a plan — Next Generation 911 — to elevate emergency services for every community in the state of Ohio.
27 First News
Herman C. Frank II, Washingtonville, Ohio
WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mayor Herman C. Frank II, of Washingtonville, died at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with his wife and son by his side, following a six-month battle with chemo complications. He was born on August 29, 1944 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. His late father was...
pittsburghbeautiful.com
The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh
The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
cleveland19.com
Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
WYTV.com
January 2023 weather recap: Warm and wet with little snowfall
While January ended with colder temperatures and a few snow showers, most of the month featured warm temperatures, rain showers and well-below-normal snowfall. January was a warm month overall. While there were a few cold spells during the month, most of the month featured above-normal temperatures with about half of the month recording temperatures in the 40s, 50s and even 60s.
Local church starts preparing for upcoming Greek Festival
The biannual Greek Food and Wine Festival in Campbell is just a few weeks away, but the women at a local church were already busy preparing Wednesday.
Farm and Dairy
Collectibles, pedal cars, pedal tractors, wagons, and misc.
Located at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Large collection of pedal tractors and pedal cars needing restored, pedal car wagons, radio flyer and other wagons, 55 T Bird 12V battery operated car, 12 volt car chassis, vintage metal scooters, 1:10 scale collectible pedal cars, Texaco milk glass gas pump globe, Gulf 5 foot porcelain 2 sided sign, Pepsi Cola side mount sign, Oilzum sign, Ford sign, 4 door Coca Cola cooler all original, Coca Cola bottle rack, Orange Crush cooler, coin operated cooler, coin operated scale, Vintage Burch Popcorn machine, advertising signs oil cans, oil can rack, gas pump for parts, light up beer signs, Pressed steel sit and ride trucks, Marx service station, Structo Jeeps, tin Litho toys, Plasticville houses, Griswold canning stove, boxes of various states license plates, Teed Off Pin Ball machine, vintage Schwinn mans bicycle, vintage Pittsbugh airport stools, 2 childrens spring steel chairs, vintage pay phones, wooden phone booth with sign and light, Coca Cola machine cabinet, gas pump cabinet, light up beer signs, box lots and tray lots and much more with second Auctioneer at 1 PM.
cleveland.com
6-bottle Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon collection being auctioned for NE Ohio charity
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio is launching its first raffle of rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. The raffle for a six-bottle collection runs through Friday, March 31. One winner will receive six bottles:. • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year. • Van Winkle Special...
WYTV.com
Youngstown’s Arms Museum reopens with new displays
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Arms Family Museum is officially reopened to the public. The museum opened at noon Tuesday after closing at the end of December for cleaning and exhibit changeover following its 14th edition of Memories of Christmas Past. Museum-goers will now find a lot of Olive...
