WLUC

AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
Detroit News

Freight train derailment delays Amtrak train in Detroit

An Amtrak train Wednesday was stopped in Detroit after a freight train derailed earlier, company officials said. They said at about Wolverine Train 351 will now terminate in Detroit due to ongoing delays. Passengers ticketed for Train 351 will be put on a later train, Wolverine Train 353, officials said.
CBS Detroit

Detroit City Councilmember proposing to ban cashless businesses

(CBS DETROIT) - A trip to the market is leading a Detroit city councilmember to propose a new ordinance. She says her experience at checkout left her confused when she pulled out her cash for a purchase, but her money wasn't accepted. "Your form of payment, we don't accept it," Councilmember Angela Whitfield-Calloway said."That group of people is not going to be able to support your service or support your business. I was in that group."Whitfield-Calloway says she's drafting her first ordinance after her visit to Plum Market for lunch left a bad taste."You know I get my salad, I get my soup,...
HometownLife.com

Sakura Novi development breaking ground later this spring

NOVI — Development is expected to begin this spring on a Novi project half a decade in the making. The Sakura Novi development, a mixed-use Asian-themed center planned between Grand River Avenue and 11 Mile and east of the Novi Town Center shopping plaza, should break ground this spring. The project has changed plenty since it was first proposed in 2018.
metroparent.com

The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
99.1 WFMK

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Train derails on Detroit’s west side, hangs over street

DETROIT – Train cars that typically transport automobiles derailed Wednesday in Detroit. A train derailed Wednesday, Feb. 1, on tracks above Scotten Street, which is near Michigan and Clark avenues. Several train cars could be seen on their sides, with at least one hanging over Scotten Street. A crane...
