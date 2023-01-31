(CBS DETROIT) - A trip to the market is leading a Detroit city councilmember to propose a new ordinance. She says her experience at checkout left her confused when she pulled out her cash for a purchase, but her money wasn't accepted. "Your form of payment, we don't accept it," Councilmember Angela Whitfield-Calloway said."That group of people is not going to be able to support your service or support your business. I was in that group."Whitfield-Calloway says she's drafting her first ordinance after her visit to Plum Market for lunch left a bad taste."You know I get my salad, I get my soup,...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO