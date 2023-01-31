Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
WLUC
AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
US Department of Transportation awards Detroit nearly $25M to fix most dangerous streets
The City of Detroit will receive nearly $25 million to fix its most dangerous streets. The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) awarded the funds as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All project. “One of the large physical improvement grants ($24.8 million) is going to Detroit to...
Detroit News
Freight train derailment delays Amtrak train in Detroit
An Amtrak train Wednesday was stopped in Detroit after a freight train derailed earlier, company officials said. They said at about Wolverine Train 351 will now terminate in Detroit due to ongoing delays. Passengers ticketed for Train 351 will be put on a later train, Wolverine Train 353, officials said.
Detroit City Councilmember proposing to ban cashless businesses
(CBS DETROIT) - A trip to the market is leading a Detroit city councilmember to propose a new ordinance. She says her experience at checkout left her confused when she pulled out her cash for a purchase, but her money wasn't accepted. "Your form of payment, we don't accept it," Councilmember Angela Whitfield-Calloway said."That group of people is not going to be able to support your service or support your business. I was in that group."Whitfield-Calloway says she's drafting her first ordinance after her visit to Plum Market for lunch left a bad taste."You know I get my salad, I get my soup,...
HometownLife.com
Sakura Novi development breaking ground later this spring
NOVI — Development is expected to begin this spring on a Novi project half a decade in the making. The Sakura Novi development, a mixed-use Asian-themed center planned between Grand River Avenue and 11 Mile and east of the Novi Town Center shopping plaza, should break ground this spring. The project has changed plenty since it was first proposed in 2018.
Several winter festivals and Motown Love happening in metro Detroit this weekend
Several metro Detroit communities are kicking off the month of February with winter festivals including Trenton, Plymouth and Romeo.
High-end Korean steakhouse announced for Sakura Novi development
The development is slated to represent a variety of Asian cultures, including sushi, hot pots, poke, and a bakery
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan
Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores.
Detroit’s historic GAR Building to become steakhouse and event space
Barbat Holdings has purchased the castle-esque landmark
City opens two 24-hour warming centers amid frigid temperatures
The City of Detroit opened two 24-hour warming centers this week as a respite from biting cold temperatures. Three additional centers are available for overnight shelter and Detroit Public Library branches also are offering refuge during operating hours. The National Weather Service in White Lake Township forecast potential snow showers...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Over 2K Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customers impacted by billing errors
DETROIT – If you’re insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan take a close look at your bill, it may belong to someone else. There’s been a billing error that has been affecting more than 2,000 Michiganders. Carol Walsh of Redford told Local 4 that she...
fox2detroit.com
Thieves hit Detroit car dealership 13 times despite security measures
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A break-in early Wednesday is the 13th one a Detroit car dealership has experienced. "They're going to deal with someone who's not like me and who knows what's going to happen," said Mary Colon, who owns C&M Auto Sales. Colon has been in business for 18...
metroparent.com
The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
fox2detroit.com
Teacher allegedly molested teens • HS basketball player suffers cardiac arrest • Tax package complaints
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A former teacher from Plymouth is now facing major charges in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of at least four children under 16 years old. Investigative sources say James Baird's victims were visually impaired and that the sex assaults took place during school vision tests.
Southfield’s Barton Malow Promotes Four Across Business Entities
Barton Malow, a construction enterprise based in Southfield, announced that Maryanne Foster, Larry Arndt, and Marisa Varga have been promoted to vice president in their respective entities within the Barton […] The post Southfield’s Barton Malow Promotes Four Across Business Entities appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Church looking to transform house-turned-youth activity center into home again for refugees in Plymouth
DETROIT – Over the next three years, an estimated 4,000 refugees will resettle in Michigan. The folks over at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Plymouth are fundraising to transform a house-turned-youth activity center into a home again so that it can host refugees. Betsy Sole took on fundraising...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Train derails on Detroit’s west side, hangs over street
DETROIT – Train cars that typically transport automobiles derailed Wednesday in Detroit. A train derailed Wednesday, Feb. 1, on tracks above Scotten Street, which is near Michigan and Clark avenues. Several train cars could be seen on their sides, with at least one hanging over Scotten Street. A crane...
