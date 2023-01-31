Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
5 big mistakes the Chicago Cubs have made in recent years
This past offseason has been a breath of fresh air for Chicago Cubs fans. The past few years have been painful, to say the least, with the Cubs front office shipping off some of the most popular players in recent memory including Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez. Each of them helped bring a World Series championship to the North Side of Chicago for the first time since 1908. Luckily the recent additions to the team seem to be signaling a change in direction, and a dedication to competing to win the NL Central Division.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Cubs World Series hero announces retirement from baseball
Dexter Fowler, who played a crucial role in the Chicago Cubs‘ first World Series in over 100 years, announced his retirement from baseball. Fowler announced his retirement from the game after a 14-year career in Major League Baseball. He made the announcement on both his Twitter and Instagram. “It’s here. I’m hanging up my cleats,” Read more... The post Cubs World Series hero announces retirement from baseball appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chip Caray follows grandpa's footsteps as voice of Cardinals
Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, more than five decades after his grandfather and Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray became a baseball staple with the same club.Bally Sports Midwest announced Caray's hiring in a statement Monday. The voice of the Atlanta Braves is replacing Dan McLaughlin, who left the Cardinals booth in December after 24 years following his third arrest for drunken driving.“I’m grateful and excited to come home and call games for the team that made me fall in love with baseball as a kid in St....
NBC Sports
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know
As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of exhibition games across Arizona and Florida will follow as clubs...
Viva El Birdos
Catching Up on Cardinals News: An Open Thread
Well, for starters, today is the last day in January, which means it’s the final day of the final month without baseball. It’s crazy to think that what has felt like such a long offseason has really only been less than 3 months. I’m certainly ready for baseball to come back.
MLB All-Star and World Series Champion Retires
To be named a Major League All-Star is an incredible feat held for only a select few out of the countless players that have passed through in MLB history, and marks a significant place in the careers of those that are lucky enough to attend the annual game that brings together the greatest that the game has to offer.
When Does MLB Spring Training Start in 2023?
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps...
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
Cubs' World Series champ Dexter Fowler retires
Dexter Fowler is calling it a career. In a social media post, the former Chicago Cubs outfielder and 2016 World Series champion, announced he was retiring. "It's here. I'm hanging up my cleats," Fowler wrote. "From an 18-year-old draft pick in Colorado to a "vet" in Anaheim -- there are a few things I will never forget ... Getting THAT call to the big leagues in September 2008. Wow. My world was spinning. My first 'you've been traded to Houston' heart pounding call.
ABC13 Houston
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans expects to win in his 'dream job'
HOUSTON -- Former Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans said Thursday that the opportunity to be the new head coach of the franchise he played for is his "dream job." "It's a dream job because we can win here," Ryans said on Thursday afternoon with former Texans teammates in attendance. "And we're going to win here by collaborating, working together and building it the right way with the right people."
Whit
Phillies VP of Baseball Communications Kevin Gregg premieres first “Pizza With The Pros” of the new year
Kevin Gregg, vice president of baseball communications for the Phillies, joined the first “Pizza With the Pros” of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 30. Son of former MLB umpire Eric Gregg, baseball has been part of Gregg’s entire life. The Philadelphia native grew up around MLB ballparks nationwide as he traveled with his father to World Series games, All-Star contests and regular season matchups. His early exposure to the game established the roots that would later grow into a profession.
ABC13 Houston
Green and Houston take on Toronto in non-conference action
Toronto Raptors (23-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (13-38, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto takes on Houston for a non-conference matchup. The Rockets are 8-17 on their home court. Houston is the NBA leader with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun...
batterypower.com
This Day in MLB History: February 2
1876 - The National League is formed in New York City as a result of the lack of central direction in the young National Association. The NL will field eight teams in its inaugural season and will become the blueprint of professional team sports in North America. 1936 - The...
ABC13 Houston
2023 Pro Bowl features flag football, skills competition and fun
LAS VEGAS --Denver Broncos cornerbackPat Surtain IIis about to become a second-generation Pro Bowl participant, following in the footsteps of his father and namesake who went to three Pro Bowls with the Miami Dolphins. But when the father and son compare notes on their respective experiences, they will have notably...
Comments / 0