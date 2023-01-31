ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Bustle

Nicole & Chris Hinted They’re Still Together After Married At First Sight

As far as weddings go on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, Season 16 couple Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher Thielk’s big day was surprisingly romantic. From exchanging similar wedding gifts to their seemingly effortless first conversations, the duo quickly became a fan favorite to go the distance among the season’s five new pairs. Though Decision Day is still several weeks away, it seems viewers were on the mark, and Nicole and Chris are still together in 2023 — or are at least on good terms.
TENNESSEE STATE
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance star Angela plans to file for divorce from Michael

Angela and Michael first met on 90 Day Fiance in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2, but where are they in 2023?. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all came with shocking revelations about Angela and Michael’s marriage, leaving the rest of the cast in stunned silence.
Popculture

'Married at First Sight: Kirsten and Shaquille Reveal Their Biggest Concerns (Exclusive)

It wasn't an easy start for Kirsten and Shaquille on Married at First Sight. After the admittedly "picky" bride dodged a kiss on the lips from her new husband at the altar, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about their relationship, which fans will get to watch play out on the rest of Season 16 of the Lifetime show.
People

Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Is 'Dating Again' After Split from Ex Kody But It's 'Awkward'

"Any advice for dating at 50?!" Sister Wives star Christine Brown wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, following her 2021 split from ex-husband Kody Brown Christine Brown is back on the dating scene! The Sister Wives star, 50, revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that she is once again dating after publicizing her split from ex-husband Kody Brown in November 2021. "I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward," Christine wrote alongside a photo series of herself before a rocky landscape. "Any advice for dating at 50?!" She added a slew of hashtags to...
UTAH STATE
Mary Duncan

Woman seeking divorce shocked to find she was never married because wedding officiant died before submitting paperwork

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed about getting married and what my wedding day would look like. The details have changed a bit over the years after romanticizing the traditional church wedding when I was young because those were the only kind I had ever attended.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Married at First Sight’: Domynique and Mackinley of Nashville Reportedly Don’t Move in Together After Honeymoon

Season 16 of Married at First Sight is in Nashville for the first time and the five couples matched are keeping viewers entertained. While it’s too soon to determine who will stay together, each teaser for the next episode promises that there are many explosive moments to come. Rumors have swirled that one couple don’t even make it to Decision Day. And according to a spoiler account, Domynique and Mackinley don’t last past the honeymoon and don’t even move into their shared apartment together.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy