Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Fernandez debut fizzles as Chelsea held by Fulham to 0-0
LONDON (AP) — Enzo Fernandez's debut for Chelsea fizzled out as Fulham earned a worthy 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League on Friday. Fernandez, the most expensive player in British soccer history, was largely kept subdued. Chelsea was left stranded in ninth and its indifferent form was extended to one win in six in the league.
FOX Sports
Barcelona exploits Madrid's stumble to open 8-point lead
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona took advantage of Real Madrid's stumble to kick off the second half of the season with another win and enjoy its biggest lead so far at the top of the Spanish league. After Madrid's 1-0 loss at Mallorca, Barcelona extended its 10-game winning streak in...
FOX Sports
Marseille loses 3-1 to Nice, Monaco wins to keep pressure on
PARIS (AP) — Second-place Marseille saw its unbeaten run end as it lost 3-1 at home to Nice on Sunday to slip eight points behind French league leader Paris Saint-Germain. Marseille's first league defeat in 10 games means it is only ahead of third-place Lens on goal difference, with in-form Monaco now two points back in fourth spot. Third place secures a place in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League next season.
FOX Sports
Croatia advances in Davis Cup as Coric beats Thiem
Borna Coric beat 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Sunday to send Croatia into the group stage of the Davis Cup. Coric helped the Croatians win their second Davis Cup title in 2018, but he was sidelined when they lost in the 2021 final while missing a year of action with a right shoulder injury.
FOX Sports
Weston McKennie makes Premier League debut for Leeds United
U.S. Men's National team star Weston McKennie made his Premier League debut for Leeds United on Sunday. Leeds United fell 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, who got a 14th-minute goal from Wales forward Brennan Johnson. McKennie entered as a substitute for the club, which he said he felt had very strong...
Sue Bird made 10 times as much money playing basketball in Russia and said it helped make her a millionaire
Brittany Griner spent 10 months jailed and prisoned in Russia. She was headed there to supplement her income by playing basketball.
FOX Sports
Harry Kane’s milestone goal gives Tottenham win, helps Arsenal
Harry Kane broke Tottenham’s all-time scoring record with a goal — his 267th for the club — that will have been celebrated almost as jubilantly by the other team in north London. The England captain’s milestone strike earned Tottenham a 1-0 win Sunday over Manchester City, which...
FOX Sports
Giovanni Reyna, Jordan Pefok notch goals in Bundesliga action
A pair of American soccer players made a big impact in international soccer on Saturday, with Giovanni Reyna and Jordan Pefok both scoring goals to help their Bundesliga teams to victory. Pefok, who has made nine appearances for the USMNT — though he did not make the roster for the...
FOX Sports
Bayern beats Wolfsburg 4-2 to reclaim Bundesliga lead
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich held on despite Joshua Kimmich’s sending off to beat Wolfsburg 4-2 and return to the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday. Kimmich was sent off with his second yellow card in the 54th but Wolfsburg was unable to make its dominance count as the visitors delivered a lesson in efficiency.
FOX Sports
Messi's goal helps French leader PSG beat Toulouse 2-1
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi's second-half goal helped a lackluster Paris Saint-Germain beat Toulouse 2-1 to move eight points clear at the top of the French league on Saturday. The superstar struck with a typical curling strike in the 57th minute following a move with Morocco right back Achraf...
Comments / 0