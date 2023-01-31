PARIS (AP) — Second-place Marseille saw its unbeaten run end as it lost 3-1 at home to Nice on Sunday to slip eight points behind French league leader Paris Saint-Germain. Marseille's first league defeat in 10 games means it is only ahead of third-place Lens on goal difference, with in-form Monaco now two points back in fourth spot. Third place secures a place in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League next season.

17 HOURS AGO