Sheriff: Son stabs mom in neck
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male was arrested on Thursday after Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a female who was stabbed. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 1:10 p.m. they found a 51-year-old female on Lehman Drive with multiple stab wounds to her body and neck.
Former U of I officer sentenced to two years probation for carrying gun while drunk
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A former University of Illinois officer has been sentenced to two years of probation after he had a gun on him while drunk and off duty. Kiel Cotter, 28, of Champaign, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to carrying a firearm with a concealed-carry permit while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Identity of 13-year-old shot and killed in Decatur released
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Decatur by a 16-year-old has been identified. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says the victim was identified as Marquez N. Otis, of Decatur. An autopsy was completed on Wednesday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue...
Mahomet man caught on run in Arkansas
MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. Carson Kasbergen, 25, was facing multiple charges when he appeared in court in the summer of 2022, but he has been missing since the U.S. Marshals found him in Arkansas.
Coroner: Man found dead behind Ruler Foods identified
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. The Champaign County coroner has identified the man discovered dead on Wednesday morning behind Ruler Foods on W. Springfield Avenue in Champaign as 59-year-old Michael Arvola. Arvola, who was part of the unsheltered population, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:50 a.m. A...
Stranger enters U of I students' home several times
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The University of Illinois Police Department (UIPD) is urging students to be aware of their surroundings after they received multiple reports from the 309 East Green apartment building concerning an unknown man entering units uninvited. Mary Claire Hughes, a student at the university, recalled what...
Mahomet families demand action over bullying, superintendent responds
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Tension are high in the Mahomet-Seymour School District after board member Meghan Hennesy said her colleagues are not taking action against bullying in schools. "We've had physical assaults on students because of their sexual orientation," Hennesy said. Hennessy, who said she receives complaints on a...
SAFE-T Act requires new trainings for police officers
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Although the end of cash bail did not go into effect earlier this month, other parts of the SAFE-T Act did. Those parts include more police training and rules for police officers. NewsChannel 20 spoke with the Springfield and Decatur Police Departments. The new training...
Champaign County Crime Stoppers teams up with Illini basketball
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is teaming up with members of the Illini basketball team to promote crime awareness. Champaign County Crime Stoppers is teaching young people about crime awareness and prevention through a new digital advertisement featuring Luke Goode and Ty Rodgers. “Young people often...
Nature Photography workshop series held at Rock Springs Nature Club
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Conservation District is partnering with the Decatur Camera Club to host a four-part Nature Photography workshop series in February. The workshops are free to the public and cameras are available to those who need them. The first workshop is from 6 p.m.-8...
Fire-Dex donates 15,000 protective gowns to Illinois Fire Service Institute
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Fire-Dex, manufacturer of PPE for first responders in the country, has donated 15,000 isolation gowns to the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI). On Tuesday, members of the Fire-Dex, MABAS IL, and the Carle teams were on IFSI training grounds in Champaign for the official distribution...
$150,000 donor-advised grant to support community Resource Liaison Pilot Position
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The Community Foundation of Macon County announced a $150,000 donor-advised grant to fund a Community Resource Liaison position as an extension of the Macon County Continuum of Care (COC) on Tuesday. This funding will be spread over 2 years, $75,000 in 2023 and $75,000...
U of I free tax help program
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois free tax help program is opening on Wednesday. The program is designed for low-income, elderly, disabled, and limited English-speaking taxpayers. To participate in the program, please bring identification and tax documents to 1819 Philo Road, Urbana, during VITA drop-off hours. Drop-off...
Construction Begins at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Construction will begin on the $100 million investment for the Illini Hall Replacement and Altgeld Hall Renovation Project at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) campus. The funding is made possible by the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital program, in conjunction with $40 million from the...
Illinois' Orange Krush has ticket's revoked for road matchup against Iowa
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Orange Krush, Illinois' premier college hoops student section and largest student-run charitable organization was originally making the trip to Iowa City with 200 students along for the ride. However, on Wednesday, they were contacted by Iowa, that their tickets would be revoked. The Orange Krush bought their tickets under the Boy's and Girl's club as many schools have a policy regarding student sections traveling to away games.
